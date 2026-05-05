Rejoice, The Bear Fans: FX Just Dropped A Surprise Episode Ahead Of Season 5

FX's "The Bear" is an incredibly popular comedy-drama and character study with its fifth and likely final season debut just a few weeks away. And to help stoke the flames of anticipation, the show just dropped a surprise new episode ahead of the season debut. Search "Gary" on Hulu, if it's not promoted on your app's landing page.

It was first announced on Instagram by Ebon Moss-Bachrach, who plays the series regular Richie Jerimovich on the show. The episode was co-written by him and Jon Bernthal, who plays the recurring character Mikey Berzatto, and that writing team is no coincidence: The episode primarily focuses on their two characters.

Set some time before the events of the show, "Gary" follows Richie and Mikey on a work-related road trip from Chicago to Gary, Indiana. In some ways it's a normal road trip, but hints of Mikey's mental health struggles and windows into Richie's background contribute to a building tension that reaches what fans call a powerful ending.