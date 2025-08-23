Anthony Bourdain's Favorite Spot For Italian Beef In Chicago

Why did Anthony Bourdain love this spot? Its simple menu may be at the heart of why this sandwich shop garners so much love. Johnnie's Beef's menu is not vast, with its Italian beef, sausage, and hot dogs taking center stage; however, the eatery is known for its consistency. The beef is always thinly cut, and a subtle taste of oregano can be detected, making it mouthwatering and delectable.

One Yelp reviewer, who gave Johnnie's six stars out of five, shared, "I don't really get it, but somehow this is just the most perfectly cooked beef in the whole town or anywhere else that serves this delicacy known as Italian beef. I don't really know what makes it so perfect, but it's gotta be at least partly the aroma." And another noted, "Still tastes as good as they did when I first had one fourteen years ago."

Yelpers also revealed that if you are part of the Chicago Catholic community and it happens to be Lent, there is even a pepper and egg sandwich option. The tamales are also considered standouts, and for just around $1.50 a pop, they're worth a try. And don't forget to leave room for an Italian ice. You'll thank us later. If you want to eat like Bourdain did, check out other restaurants Bourdain absolutely loved to frequent.