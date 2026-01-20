Anthony Bourdain's First Kitchen Job Was Not Cooking

Famed chef and TV host, Anthony Bourdain, never planned on being either of those things. Long before he found his favorite burger in a cozy New York tavern, he actively fought being on TV, turning down opportunities and not taking his first show, "A Cook's Tour," seriously. He saw the show as just another way to fund his travels as he wrote and ate for his second book, also titled "A Cook's Tour." It was when he realized he could use the tools of TV to also tell stories that he embraced the cameras.

What started his whole career in food, though, was even more happenstance. It began when he was seventeen, and he followed friends to Provincetown, Massachusetts, to indulge in what he called in his book "Kitchen Confidential," his "sensualist inclinations." It was there that a roommate had enough with Bourdain's penniless ways and made him start washing dishes at the restaurant she waited tables at, The Flagship.

He didn't want the job. As he puts it in his first book, "Scrubbing pots and pans, scraping plates and peeling mountains of potatoes, tearing the little beards off mussels, picking scallops and cleaning shrimp did not sound or look attractive to me." He needed the money, so he showed up to work. Once he realized the job only helped him live a life of debauchery and not hinder it, he dove deeper into the suds.