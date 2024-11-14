A Pastry Chef's Best Advice For Making Custard And Cream Pies
If you want to try your hand at baking custard or cream pies, then you're going to want to keep some tips in mind to make sure that your pie is as delicious as it can be. To find out all of the best advice on making these types of pies, Daily Meal spoke with an expert: Saura Kline, Pastry Chef at Local Jones, a bistro in Denver, Colorado.
According to Kline, the most common mistake with custard or cream pies is simply overbaking it. She says, "Calibrating your oven to make sure the temperature is accurate is a great place to start, but if the issue persists, lowering the temperature of the oven will likely resolve it."
Make sure that you stick to the recipe, including the exact temperature it instructs. Also, make sure to be on the lookout for signs that signal that the pie is done. For example, a classic custard pie will still be jiggly and just barely set — essentially a step beyond liquidy — when it's done baking.
Other tips to keep in mind when making custard or cream pies
Saura Kline has a few more tips that you'll want to follow in order to end up with a bakery-worthy pie. First things first, read the entire recipe before starting the baking process. It may seem like a small or unnecessary task, but it makes a big difference. You want to make sure that you're familiar with the steps that are to come and make sure that you have all of the necessary equipment ready to go.
Secondly, Kline says that you need to blind bake your pie crust. For anyone unfamiliar, blind baking simply refers to baking the pie crust before adding the filling. This is essential for cream pies, such as coconut cream pie or chocolate cream pie, because those types are actually not baked (instead, they are typically cooked on the stovetop) — although if there is a meringue topping, the pie may require some baking or broiling time in the oven. Another reason that you should blind bake a pie crust is because a custard filling can lead to a soggy crust, which certainly won't make for a bakery-worthy pie.
Another small detail to keep in mind? Make sure to place the pie in the center of the oven — meaning in the center of the middle rack— to make sure that the heat is evenly distributed. Finally, if you're making a custard pie, Kline says to "check the pie for the perfect jiggle to complete."