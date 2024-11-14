A Pastry Chef's Best Advice For Making Custard And Cream Pies

If you want to try your hand at baking custard or cream pies, then you're going to want to keep some tips in mind to make sure that your pie is as delicious as it can be. To find out all of the best advice on making these types of pies, Daily Meal spoke with an expert: Saura Kline, Pastry Chef at Local Jones, a bistro in Denver, Colorado.

According to Kline, the most common mistake with custard or cream pies is simply overbaking it. She says, "Calibrating your oven to make sure the temperature is accurate is a great place to start, but if the issue persists, lowering the temperature of the oven will likely resolve it."

Make sure that you stick to the recipe, including the exact temperature it instructs. Also, make sure to be on the lookout for signs that signal that the pie is done. For example, a classic custard pie will still be jiggly and just barely set — essentially a step beyond liquidy — when it's done baking.