How Sam's Club Memberships Have Changed So Far In 2026

It seems like Costco gets all the headlines, but Sam's Club is also a heavy-hitter in the big box warehouse store arena. The two chains have long been locked in a rivalry against each other, vying to maintain their membership rolls as each store pulls new customers from the other. Sometimes this means new membership perks, even if they come at a disadvantage.

Sam's Club will soon make one such change. Beginning on May 1, the cost of an annual Sam's Club membership is increasing by $10, regardless of tier. Club members will now pay $60 per year for their membership, and Plus members will pay $120. However, Plus members will also see their annual Sam's Cash reward cap increase 50%, to $750 per year.

Paying more for a membership to a discount warehouse store never feels good, even with an increase in other benefits — which lower-tier members notably miss out on. But for those upset by the coming price hike, you may be able to delay it. According to customers, if you renew your membership prior to May 1, you will pay the current rate for a full year of access instead of the increased rate. There may still be time to buy yourself a little more time.