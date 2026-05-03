How Sam's Club Memberships Have Changed So Far In 2026
It seems like Costco gets all the headlines, but Sam's Club is also a heavy-hitter in the big box warehouse store arena. The two chains have long been locked in a rivalry against each other, vying to maintain their membership rolls as each store pulls new customers from the other. Sometimes this means new membership perks, even if they come at a disadvantage.
Sam's Club will soon make one such change. Beginning on May 1, the cost of an annual Sam's Club membership is increasing by $10, regardless of tier. Club members will now pay $60 per year for their membership, and Plus members will pay $120. However, Plus members will also see their annual Sam's Cash reward cap increase 50%, to $750 per year.
Paying more for a membership to a discount warehouse store never feels good, even with an increase in other benefits — which lower-tier members notably miss out on. But for those upset by the coming price hike, you may be able to delay it. According to customers, if you renew your membership prior to May 1, you will pay the current rate for a full year of access instead of the increased rate. There may still be time to buy yourself a little more time.
Is a pricier Sam's Club membership worth it?
Much like Costco, one of the things about Sam's Club to know before you go is that you're not entering the store without a membership, even if you're just browsing. For some, even a seemingly small price hike might make membership difficult to renew, yet the bargains available still make it a good deal overall in spite of that $10 difference, especially if there isn't a Costco nearby.
But if you have both nearby, you might be familiar with the main differences between Costco and Sam's Club, one of which is that the annual membership is cheaper. The lower-tier Costco Gold Star membership is $65 per year, while the Executive level costs $130 per year. Even after the upcoming price hike, Sam's Club still has cheaper memberships. And even that shrunken difference can still mean a lot to the most frugal of shoppers.
But some customers may be able to get it for even cheaper. Sam's Club easily beats Costco on senior discounts for membership, because Costco has none. Sam's Club, on the other hand, offers 60% off Club-level and 50% off Executive-level memberships for seniors, provided they are new applicants who signed up online. This obviously doesn't impact all customers, but in this long-running rivalry, each store will take whatever advantage it can get.