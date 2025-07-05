How Sam's Club Beats Costco When It Comes To Senior Discounts

Sam's Club and Costco are both membership-only warehouse wholesale clubs, but the two chains aren't exactly the same. There are key differences between Costco and Sam's Club, such as the fact that Costco has more store locations and that Sam's Club has a lower minimum for free delivery. As for the baseline fees, a membership at Sam's Club costs $50 per year for the basic Club membership or $110 per year for the Plus membership (which includes extra perks, such as savings on pharmacy, optical, and more). Meanwhile, at Costco, it's $65 per year for a Gold Star membership or $130 per year for an Executive membership — just like at Sam's Club, the higher tier includes extra benefits.

There's also one other major difference between the two: the senior discount. Sam's Club offers a generous discount for people over 50: $20 for a Club membership or $60 for a Plus membership when joining as a new member. On the other hand, Costco doesn't have any existing discount for new senior members.

This is an interesting move on Costco's part, as the discount can easily be the deciding factor for a senior choosing between the two wholesale clubs. After all, how could you turn down a $20 basic membership? Especially when the lower-tier membership for Costco is already more expensive than that at Sam's Club.