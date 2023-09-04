6 Gatorade Fast Twitch Energy Drink Flavors, Ranked

As Gatorade is approaching its sixth decade, it is still pushing the envelope for the athlete, and the consumer. Its latest foray is Fast Twitch, a new energy drink gassed up with 200 milligrams of caffeine, electrolytes, and 100% daily value of vitamins B6 and B12, but devoid of sugar, carbohydrates, artificial flavors, or colors. Anuj Bhasin, VP of marketing and general manager for Gatorade Brands, said in a statement via AdAge, "There hasn't been an athletic energy solution [athletes] can trust that is designed for them to start fast and ignite their performance. We're thrilled to change that."

The name "Fast Twitch" refers to the quick contractions of the human muscle fibers experienced during high-intensity exercise. Since being introduced a year ago to NFL athletes like George Kittle, Stefon Diggs, and DK Metcalf, it's now primetime-ready for everyone else's consumption... with even former player JJ Watt pitching in to deliver them to stores.

With six flavors of Fast Twitch now readily available for purchase — Cool Blue, Glacier Freeze, Orange, Strawberry Lemonade, Strawberry Watermelon, and Tropical Mango — we uncapped them all to see which was the true MVP, and which ones are perhaps in need of further conditioning. Behold, here are the energetic results of our sips...