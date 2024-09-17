What You Should Know Before You Drink Gatorade For Hydration

Staying hydrated isn't just an excuse to lug around an adorable (and extremely heavy) Stanley cup everywhere — drinking enough hydrating liquids throughout the day is an important part of a healthy lifestyle. Some doctors have reported that 75% of Americans are "chronically dehydrated" and cite dehydration as the number one cause of midday fatigue (via Chicago Sun Times). Dehydration occurs when you are losing more fluids than you are taking in such as water and electrolytes, which can lead to painful symptoms like headaches, fatigue, and dizziness. In order to battle dehydration, many people have reached for sports drinks like Gatorade in an attempt to replenish electrolytes and maintain a state of hydration. However, drinking Gatorade might not be helping you as much as you'd think.

While Gatorade is a beverage intended to rehydrate, it won't provide you with a whole lot of hydration benefits unless you have lost a large amount of electrolytes in a short period of time. You will get the most out of drinking Gatorade after you have done high intensity activities like working out or playing sports. When you are maintaining hydration outside of the gym, water is your best option. If you do need to drink Gatorade, it should be consumed in addition to water, not as a replacement. Nutrition Professor David Rowlands told Verywell Health that even people who do up to 90 minute workouts are better off just drinking water and recommend Gatorade be reserved for athletes who exceed 90 minute workouts to "maintain hydration and blood sugar levels."