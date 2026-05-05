10 Dollar Tree Must-Haves That Will Declutter Your Pantry

For people lucky enough to have one, the pantry is an invaluable kitchen (or kitchen-adjacent) space for organizing dry goods, kitchen tools, and virtually anything that doesn't need to stay refrigerated or frozen. But a disorganized pantry turns a helpful space into a headache, and can make cooking an annoyance.

Decluttering a pantry doesn't have to mean a trip to expensive home and kitchen stores, either. Stock may vary by location, but your local Dollar Tree has several useful storage solutions that get the job done at a bargain-bin price. And they're all $1.50 each — or, in one case, less than that.

Some of the must-haves include different glass jars for storing open crackers and similar goods in danger of going stale, and glass bottles for easy access to oils and vinegars. Versatile plastic drawers for tea bags, small ingredients, and more. Plastic or wire baskets can help organize snack-size packs and bigger, heavier goods, and several hook options even let you turn the walls or pantry door into storage spaces.