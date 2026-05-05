10 Dollar Tree Must-Haves That Will Declutter Your Pantry
For people lucky enough to have one, the pantry is an invaluable kitchen (or kitchen-adjacent) space for organizing dry goods, kitchen tools, and virtually anything that doesn't need to stay refrigerated or frozen. But a disorganized pantry turns a helpful space into a headache, and can make cooking an annoyance.
Decluttering a pantry doesn't have to mean a trip to expensive home and kitchen stores, either. Stock may vary by location, but your local Dollar Tree has several useful storage solutions that get the job done at a bargain-bin price. And they're all $1.50 each — or, in one case, less than that.
Some of the must-haves include different glass jars for storing open crackers and similar goods in danger of going stale, and glass bottles for easy access to oils and vinegars. Versatile plastic drawers for tea bags, small ingredients, and more. Plastic or wire baskets can help organize snack-size packs and bigger, heavier goods, and several hook options even let you turn the walls or pantry door into storage spaces.
Divided 3-compartment plastic caddies
You might see plastic caddies like these (available in black or white) in a home bathroom, but they're also useful in the pantry for organizing tall, narrow kitchen gadgets and attachments. Measuring 10-by-8¾-by-7½ inches, they're good for items like hand mixer attachments, a rotisserie spit for an oven-style air fryer, or everything that comes with an immersion blender.
Classic glass storage jars with lids
Glass jars like these are a pantry staple, and for good reason. Airtight containers are essential for storing several dry goods like flour, rice, pasta, sugar, and oats, because leaving them in their original packaging increases their exposure to air, moisture, and potential pests. These jars will help pantry staples stay fresher for longer, and at a low price of $1.50 each.
Glass oil and vinegar bottles with metal pour spouts
These tall, narrow bottles aren't just for table settings. Their uniform shape can help you make the most of a tight pantry space, while also being easy to grab, use, and either put back on the shelf or complement a full salad bowl on the dinner table. They are 10 inches tall, so they need some good vertical space, but the price point of $1.50 each is impossible to beat.
Rectangular slotted plastic baskets
These versatile plastic baskets, available in white, gray, black, or blue, are great for organizing small, packaged items. Parents can particularly appreciate them: Keeping school lunch snacks at hand for an easy morning is part of an expert-recommended system for organizing a pantry, and these are perfect for snack-size bags of cookies and chips. At roughly 12-by-16 inches, there should be room for plenty.
Rectangular translucent plastic storage containers with lids
These attractive storage cubes in clear, gray, or blue plastic are good for storing small kitchen items like stacked measuring cups or even your short, lesser-used spice jars from the grocery store. However, they are not airtight, so they are not ideal for loose dry goods that need a tighter seal.
Essentials round vinyl-coated wire baskets
Sturdy wire baskets can be good for storing heavier pantry items you might have, like an unopened bag of rice, or for holding a larger amount of smaller items, like a grab bag of single-serving snacks. These are available in either round or oval shapes, and in black or white.
White plastic removable wall hooks
Vertical storage is a Martha Stewart-approved kitchen organizing tip that works just as well on the vertical surfaces of your pantry. And these removable plastic hooks from Dollar Tree are a fraction of the name brand's cost.
Just be sure to follow the installation instructions — you should wash and dry the spot on the wall before applying the adhesive hanger — and don't exceed the 3-pound weight limit.
Essentials silver over-the-door double hooks
If you're in need of a much less weight-restrictive solution than adhesive hooks, these over-the-door double hooks are an obvious choice. They're made of iron for enhanced hanging strength, unusually sturdy for a Dollar Tree item. And despite that sturdiness, they're actually the most affordable item on this list — just $1.25 each.
Sure Fresh mini storage containers with lids
This pack of 10 mini storage containers (roughly 2-by-5-by-7 inches) is good for small amounts of homemade spice blends, individually-wrapped bouillon cubes, pre-portioned unpopped popcorn, or even certain nuts and dried fruits.
Plastic 2-tier drawers with handles
Measuring about 5-by-4-by-4 inches, these drawers are perfect for storing extra napkins, cutlery, straws, and the like in an organized fashion, while keeping them safe from dust without taking up precious kitchen drawer space. The pastel-like colors of pink, blue, green, or gray can make for a fun tint on pantry storage and offer easy identification when telling someone where the extra forks or napkins are.