Martha Stewart's Kitchen Organizing Tip To Maximize Space

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

The dream? To live in a palatial property with a super-sized kitchen that's home to a fitted counter long enough to roll out reams of homemade pasta dough. The reality? Making the most of a compact galley kitchen with a tiny workspace and limited storage. Never give up on hustling for that dream, but in the meantime, consider Martha Stewart's kitchen organizing tip to maximize the space you do have by creating vertical storage.

Installing shelving in the space above your countertop is a power move that makes great use of a redundant area, providing heaps of viable storage and an attractive focal point. While a couple of extra shelves might not seem particularly useful, they can make the perfect spot for storing jars of spices and crockery, and showcasing your favorite bowls and glassware. Moreover, wider shelves can even become home to items like oils and cutting boards that would otherwise clutter up the worktop. It can reduce the usable counter space for chopping veggies or rolling out pastry. As the shelving is placed in an unused area — in the spot flanking the sink, for example — it won't affect the footprint of your kitchen, unlike an additional butcher's block or storage-unit on wheels. Plus, if you paint the shelving the same color as the tiling or walls, they will fade into the background without feeling imposing. Add a couple of these clear acrylic shelf risers, and you'll double up on the available space to boot.