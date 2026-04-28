If You Grew Up In Massachusetts, You Definitely Remember This Old-School Chocolate Bar With A Comeback Story

Candy-making has a long history in the United States, with the first commercial candy business being established in 1806 in Peabody, Massachusetts. While Ye Olde Pepper Candy Companie remains the oldest continuously operated candy maker in the country, others haven't been so lucky. Because of that, there are many discontinued chocolates we'll never eat again — like Nestle's Triple Decker Bar. The Sky Bar almost met the same fate, disappearing from shelves for a short period before it was revived.

Created by New England Confectionery Company (Necco) worker Joseph Cangemi in 1938 to honor the booming aviation industry, the Sky Bar was the first to feature four different fillings. Each flavor — caramel, fudge, peanut, and vanilla — has its own square or pillow in a similar fashion as the Seven Up bar, the discontinued chocolate bar with a slightly confusing name and seven flavors that also emerged in the 1930s by Pearson's Candy.

The Sky Bar wasn't the only candy made and sold by Necco, though. Since the company was established in 1847, it has made strategic acquisitions and mergers, expanding its portfolio to include a variety of candies, including the chalky Necco Wafers and the chocolate Clark Bar. The writing was on the wall for the company, though, when it filed for bankruptcy in April 2018. After a failed attempt to save the company through crowdfunding, most of the brands were purchased at auction by various companies. Necco Wafers and Sweethearts went to Spangler Candy Company, and Clark Bar went to Boyer Candy Company. Meanwhile, Sky Bar was saved by a business owner in Sudbury, Massachusetts.