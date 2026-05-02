10 Common Mistakes To Avoid When Making Brownies From Scratch

Let's face it: Brownies are a top-tier dessert. They are chocolaty, gooey, and though it may seem like I'm exaggerating to make a point, they actually have the power to make a bad day better. So, getting a brownie fix once in a while is surely a good idea. Many of you probably stick to getting your fix from your favorite bakery, while some of you probably prefer making them from scratch as there's nothing like fresh, homemade brownies. But has it ever happened that even though you feel like you've done everything right, your homemade brownies still don't turn out the way you would've hoped? This is a very common problem that novice home bakers face, and it happens because they inadvertently make some mistakes while preparing the dessert. That said, there's no reason to worry anymore, as I'm here to help you make perfect brownies effortlessly.

As a pastry chef with over five years of experience, I've made my fair share of brownies. I used to make plenty of mistakes in my early days, too. But over the years, I eventually understood what I was doing wrong and what I needed to avoid. And now, I'm here to share all those mistakes that you're likely making when preparing brownies from scratch so that you can avoid them as well. I will also suggest what you should do instead, as that'll help you make a perfect batch every single time.