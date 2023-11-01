The Secret To Making Brownies With Perfectly Crackly Tops

Apple pie might be widely considered to be the most "American" dessert, but when it really comes down to it, Americans absolutely love a good brownie. We eat more than a billion of these chocolatey, dense confections every year, and whether they come from a box or from scratch doesn't seem to matter. You might have noticed, however, that not all brownie recipes — or even premade, boxed mixes — get the same results, especially when it comes to getting a shiny, crackling crust on top.

There aren't a lot of ingredients in a brownie recipe, and yet two bakers can use the exact same recipe and get different results. That's because the secret to getting that signature, glossy look all comes down to technique. If a shiny, crispy top is important to you, always make sure that you whisk your eggs well with the sugar before you mix them into the batter.

Brownies are pretty easy to make, especially from a boxed mix. All you really need to do is stir all the ingredients together and scoop the batter into a pan. However, If you take a minute to whip your eggs together first, your baked results will look extra professional.