The Rotation Tip For Evenly Baked Brownies Every Single Time

There are a number of reasons why an oven might cook things unevenly, but one of the most common reasons is hot spots. An oven is a metal box, and certain parts of that box heat faster and retain heat better than others — for example, the sides and top of the oven versus the open spaces between these touch points. In traditional ovens, the air around the oven's sides may run hotter than the air in the center of the oven, causing food near those areas to cook faster.

This unevenness can be combated with a convection oven, which continuously circulates hot air inside the oven and keeps the interior heated more evenly. But not everyone has access to this type of oven, so brownies and other dishes often come out a little singed around the edges.

This is why rotating the pan helps combat uneven baking. If some batter is sitting in a particularly hot area of the oven, moving it halfway through the bake time will give it a rest from the heat and a different spot in the pan a little time to catch up and bake faster.