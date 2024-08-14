For Chewy Brownies, Your Sugar Ratio Is Key

If you want super chewy brownies, try melting your butter and sugar together first. Melting these ingredients instead of creaming the two together introduces minimal air to the mixture. This results in chewier brownies with a dense texture and no unwanted air pockets.

Under-baking your brownies is another important factor to give you the soft interior you're after and help you avoid being left with dry brownies. Keep an eye out for your brownies, especially toward the end of their baking time, as a few minutes is all it takes to overbake them. If your brownies are pulling away from the edges of the pan and look set in the middle, they're probably done. A good way to be sure is to insert a toothpick in the center of the pan. The toothpick should come out with only a few moist crumbs.

Chill your brownies in the fridge immediately after baking them in the oven to help add to the chewy texture you're looking for. For extra chewiness, leave the brownies in the refrigerator for up to an hour before taking them out and slicing.