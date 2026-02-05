Look For This Quality Grade On Your Steakhouse Menu

If you're a steak lover, you'll already be familiar with the key differences between a filet mignon, ribeye, and sirloin. However, while you're perusing the list of specials at a steakhouse, there's something else you should look out for. Always check the menu for the words "USDA Prime" to guarantee that you're ordering a superior steak.

Here in the States, beef is graded by the United States Department of Agriculture into three separate categories to signal its quality. USDA Prime is the highest grade, followed by Choice and Select. One key difference between USDA Prime steak and everything else is the amount of marbling running inside the meat. Produced from well-fed beef cattle, this top grade has a juicier character and richer flavor due to the presence of abundant tributaries of intramuscular fat, which keeps the meat moist, tender, and savory. Choice beef on the other hand has less marbling, while Select is even leaner.

The amount of fat in a steak is super important because it's an integral source of flavor and richness. Indeed a superior steak is often seared quickly without the addition of extra oil or butter (due to the natural lubrication that comes from the internal marbling as it renders down) and seasoned simply to allow its inherent flavor to shine.