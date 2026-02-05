Look For This Quality Grade On Your Steakhouse Menu
If you're a steak lover, you'll already be familiar with the key differences between a filet mignon, ribeye, and sirloin. However, while you're perusing the list of specials at a steakhouse, there's something else you should look out for. Always check the menu for the words "USDA Prime" to guarantee that you're ordering a superior steak.
Here in the States, beef is graded by the United States Department of Agriculture into three separate categories to signal its quality. USDA Prime is the highest grade, followed by Choice and Select. One key difference between USDA Prime steak and everything else is the amount of marbling running inside the meat. Produced from well-fed beef cattle, this top grade has a juicier character and richer flavor due to the presence of abundant tributaries of intramuscular fat, which keeps the meat moist, tender, and savory. Choice beef on the other hand has less marbling, while Select is even leaner.
The amount of fat in a steak is super important because it's an integral source of flavor and richness. Indeed a superior steak is often seared quickly without the addition of extra oil or butter (due to the natural lubrication that comes from the internal marbling as it renders down) and seasoned simply to allow its inherent flavor to shine.
Always check the provenance and quality of your steak
If you're going to eat at one of America's most expensive steakhouses, it's important that you check the menu for the USDA Prime grade to guarantee that you aren't being shortchanged. Seeing as the cost of dining out is rising faster than the cost of eating at home, you'll likely want to get your money's worth. A well-marbled cut of steak is an expensive treat for many of us, so confirming the provenance and quality of the meat is imperative (if it isn't mentioned on the menu, the wait staff will be able to answer any of your queries). Texas Roadhouse, Murray's and Colton's go the extra mile and are one of the few more affordable steakhouses you should visit if you want to order a hand-cut steak that's also high-quality. The beauty of a hand-cut option is that you can ask for a smaller size to match your appetite or go big for a heftier hit of protein.
While the abundance of sides served at steakhouses are varied and delicious, such as baked potatoes, mac and cheese, or creamed spinach, it's the steak that's supposed to be the star of the show. If you want to try your hand at preparing this headliner at home, you can purchase USDA Prime cuts at Walmart, Whole Foods, and Costco, as well as some specialty butchers. Searing your steak at home will save you money and give you the flexibility to showcase your favorite sides.