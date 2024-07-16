Sam's Club Cafe's Cheddar Cheese Hot Dog Is A Real Crowd Pleaser: Our Review
Did you know that National Hot Dog Day is July 17th? I sure did because if you know me, you know I love a good hot dog. From a classic Nathan's on the grill to a gourmet creation at some hipster bar, I am here for every single kind. I'm also a boiled hot dog girl through and through, but that's a conversation for another day.
To celebrate this momentous occasion, I opted out of my favorite grocery store hot dogs and made my way to Sam's Club to try its new Cheddar Pork Hot Dog combo at Sam's Club Café. I have to say, the results of this taste test might surprise you as they did me. Grab your favorite condiments (ketchup and relish for me) and check out my review of this epic dog to help you decide how you will celebrate on the 17th. Will you make the trip to your local Sam's Club, or will you stay with your life-long favorite? I think it's time to shake things up!
Some recommendations are based on first-hand impressions of promotional materials and products provided by the manufacturer/distributor/etc.
What does Sam's Club Cheddar Cheese Pork Hot Dog taste like?
The new Sam's Club Cheddar Cheese Pork Hot Dog is made with premium pork sausage infused with real cheddar cheese, and honestly, I was super impressed! This isn't your typical hot dog, as it was double the size of a normal frank. You get that iconic snappy bite with the outer layer, which is met with a juicy inside filled with spots of melted cheddar cheese. De-lish.
The hot dog itself was quite tasty, as the flavor profile wasn't too salty with a nice pork taste. There were no weird or artificial flavors to be found either. The selection of the cheese was a stellar addition, too, as it didn't overpower the flavor profile or offer a salt assault. It was a tried and true balance that was very much welcomed. I also have to give the bun a shout out, too. While it was your typical white bread bun, it was super fluffy and held that jumbo dog well.
Overall, I have to say I'm shocked at my love of this new Sam's Club hot dog. It's a solid frank and super tasty. I highly recommend you give it a try!
Nutritional value and cost
While you can buy the hot dog on its own, I opted for the combo that featured a hot dog and a large drink for just $1.38 — cheaper than Costco. You can't beat that pricing. However, I'm a Coca-Cola girl, so finding an array of Pepsi and Pepsi Zero Sugar products at the soda fountain area wasn't a win for me. The cafe did have a delicious lemon-lime drink called Starry that really hit the spot on that hot summer's day, so my disappointment was quelled.
One thing that needs to be addressed is nutritional information. While the hot dog was delicious and devoured in mere seconds, the nutritional facts were a bit concerning. One dog has 350 calories, 34 grams of fat, and 1110 milligrams of sodium. Yes, you read that sodium count right, and man, did I feel the repercussions of this lunchtime choice all day. The hot dog did offer 15 grams of protein, but I don't think that really negates the salt intake I suffered. These are not healthy hot dogs. Be sure to wash this one down with some water...
When can I get the new Sam's Club Cheddar Cheese Pork Hot Dog combo?
For a limited time only, you can enjoy the new Cheddar Cheese Pork Hot Dog in Sam's Club stores. You can get this combo, or just the hot dog itself, at any Sam's Club Café from July 14th to 31st. The best part? You don't have to be a Sam's Club member to enter and enjoy the cafe! You can head on in with or without a membership and grab yourself this killer deal. They also have an array of other tasty treats, too.
If you're a Sam's Club member, even better! Between July 17th and the 21st, members get $2 off a 12-pack of Members Mark Cheddar Cheese Pork Hot Dogs when you buy the hot dog combo. Please note: This deal is available for members who purchase café items via Scan and Go only.
Final thoughts on Sam's Club Cheddar Cheese Pork Hot Dog
Overall, I was pretty impressed by Sam's Club and its jumbo cheddar cheese hot dogs. This frank was delicious in all the right ways and truly hit the spot as a lunchtime treat. From the snap of the dog to the gooey cheddar cheese inside, I didn't have a lot of complaints. Minus the sodium count, which felt illegal, this one was a winner.
Whether you're a Sam's Club member or not, a hot dog connoisseur or not, I absolutely recommend making your way to your nearest Sam's Club to give it a try. These aren't your average fast food hot dogs. They are far better. And hey -– at the end of the day, you can get some shopping done, too!