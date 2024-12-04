Spice Up A Classic Margarita With These Pro Tips

Along with being a relaxing part of your day or weekend, cocktails are refreshing beverages bursting with flavor. The classic margarita, for instance, is one of the classic cocktails everyone should try, and the spicy margarita is a fun variation with a bit of zing. It might be intimidating to change up a classic cocktail recipe on your own, but Daily Meal spoke with Tiffanie Barriere, also known as "The Drinking Coach," who is a cocktail educator and consultant. She provided expert tips on which spicy ingredients to use.

One of the most common ingredients that people use to add heat to margaritas is fresh jalapeño. It adds some kick without setting your mouth on fire. Barriere says that you can use habanero slices instead, but since they're higher on the Scoville Scale, we recommend only using those if you like a lot of spice. If intense heat isn't your thing, she suggests using fresh ginger or a ginger syrup, which has a bold kick but also adds some zesty citrus for a depth of flavor that complements the tequila and lime juice.

When it comes to mastering the art of the margarita rim, Barriere says that you can use chili powder or Tajín for a little bite. You'll want to mix the chili powder with some salt, but Tajín is a blend that already includes lime zest and salt with the dried chilis. In either case, the rim will have a gourmet twist without being too spicy. On the other hand, she notes that Sichuan peppercorns are a good alternative. Along with heat, they impart citrus flavors and have unique floral properties.