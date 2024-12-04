Spice Up A Classic Margarita With These Pro Tips
Along with being a relaxing part of your day or weekend, cocktails are refreshing beverages bursting with flavor. The classic margarita, for instance, is one of the classic cocktails everyone should try, and the spicy margarita is a fun variation with a bit of zing. It might be intimidating to change up a classic cocktail recipe on your own, but Daily Meal spoke with Tiffanie Barriere, also known as "The Drinking Coach," who is a cocktail educator and consultant. She provided expert tips on which spicy ingredients to use.
One of the most common ingredients that people use to add heat to margaritas is fresh jalapeño. It adds some kick without setting your mouth on fire. Barriere says that you can use habanero slices instead, but since they're higher on the Scoville Scale, we recommend only using those if you like a lot of spice. If intense heat isn't your thing, she suggests using fresh ginger or a ginger syrup, which has a bold kick but also adds some zesty citrus for a depth of flavor that complements the tequila and lime juice.
When it comes to mastering the art of the margarita rim, Barriere says that you can use chili powder or Tajín for a little bite. You'll want to mix the chili powder with some salt, but Tajín is a blend that already includes lime zest and salt with the dried chilis. In either case, the rim will have a gourmet twist without being too spicy. On the other hand, she notes that Sichuan peppercorns are a good alternative. Along with heat, they impart citrus flavors and have unique floral properties.
Choosing the best tequila, fruit, and margarita mix
While the zingy additions are an important part of making a spicy margarita, the main ingredients are just as important for getting the right balance. For example, you don't need expensive tequila for a great margarita, but Tiffanie Barriere recommends adding a splash of chili-infused tequila or mezcal. With the infusion, you get a kick that pairs with the sharp bite of the spirit and that evenly distributes throughout the cocktail. She says that you can even incorporate hot honey into your next margarita. It's a more subtle way to spice up your drink while balancing the flavors.
When it comes to fruit juices and garnishes for spicy margaritas, "Mango, pineapple, or blood orange complement spicy notes beautifully by balancing heat with natural sweetness," Barriere says. That's why making a spicy version of a honey mango margarita tastes so good. If you use a store-bought margarita mix, she suggests getting "a less sweet [one] to let the spice shine without overpowering the other flavors." However, her preference is always fresh lime juice.
Ultimately, you want to taste your spicy margarita as you make it. That way, you can adjust the ingredients until you find a balance that suits your tastes. Add extra mango, pineapple, or blood orange for a sweeter profile, or add extra lime for a more tart profile. For more kick, add some extra ginger or jalapeño. Experimenting with the ingredients can be a lot of fun.