The Popular Southern Chicken Biscuit Chain That's Only In 21 US States

While restaurants like McDonald's, Starbucks, and Subway — the latter of which is currently the biggest chain in America — dominate the conversation due to their sheer size and reach across the country and beyond, other increasingly popular eateries have grown massive consumer bases despite having a limited number of active locations. This phenomenon can be seen with extreme examples like the widely beloved and easily hackable In-N-Out Burger, which has just over 420 locations across 9 states, but many Southerners likely turn their attention to Bojangles instead. The North Carolina-based restaurant has grown substantially since it was first opened in 1977, but can still only be found in 21 states.

There are just over 850 Bojangles restaurants, but the distribution of these locations could explain why you might not find yourself close to one. Nearly 60% of all Bojangles eateries are within the Carolinas, and all the top ten states in terms of location count are in the South. Thus, the beloved chain that specializes in chicken and biscuits has yet to make a strong expansion outside of its region of focus, despite having opened a handful of locations in more distant states like New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Colorado, and Illinois over the years.