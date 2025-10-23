The Popular Southern Chicken Biscuit Chain That's Only In 21 US States
While restaurants like McDonald's, Starbucks, and Subway — the latter of which is currently the biggest chain in America — dominate the conversation due to their sheer size and reach across the country and beyond, other increasingly popular eateries have grown massive consumer bases despite having a limited number of active locations. This phenomenon can be seen with extreme examples like the widely beloved and easily hackable In-N-Out Burger, which has just over 420 locations across 9 states, but many Southerners likely turn their attention to Bojangles instead. The North Carolina-based restaurant has grown substantially since it was first opened in 1977, but can still only be found in 21 states.
There are just over 850 Bojangles restaurants, but the distribution of these locations could explain why you might not find yourself close to one. Nearly 60% of all Bojangles eateries are within the Carolinas, and all the top ten states in terms of location count are in the South. Thus, the beloved chain that specializes in chicken and biscuits has yet to make a strong expansion outside of its region of focus, despite having opened a handful of locations in more distant states like New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Colorado, and Illinois over the years.
What to expect from Bojangles if it expands into your state
Despite the vast majority of Bojangles locations being clustered in the South Atlantic states, the company continues to make massive strides in terms of popularity and intends to expand much more in the coming years. In fact, the restaurant chain plans to open its first locations in New York, Oklahoma, and Arizona in the coming months, which will result in the chain having a presence in nearly half of the U.S. states and Honduras.
Thus, for those who have lived far away from their nearest Bojangles for most of their lives, knowing the ins and outs of its unique menu might make it your new favorite fast food chain as it continues to expand. Likely the most compelling thing about Bojangles is its high-quality biscuits, which are so good because they are made meticulously by one designated biscuit-maker at each location, completely by hand. Furthermore, while many fast food restaurants stick to French fries as a side for their entrees, Bojangles also offers its signature Bo-tato Rounds — small fried hash browns with "a hint of onion" — to customers, an add-on that many consider a must-try alongside your chicken and biscuits.