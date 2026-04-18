9 Trader Joe's Frozen Dumplings, Ranked Worst To Best

While I've long been the type of person who will go out of their way for an order of fantastic dumplings, I've since learned that having them on hand in your freezer can be one of the greatest mealtime saviors out there. Whether they're for filling out your favorite instant noodle soup, topping a rice bowl, or even just enjoying as a snack on their own, there's nothing like being able to have dumplings ready and waiting within minutes. Fortunately, this becomes even easier if you're an avid Trader Joe's shopper like me, who appreciates how delicious much of the store's frozen and prepared items taste. But out of nearly a dozen options in the case, which ones are the true standouts?

Even though I'm certainly no stranger to many of the products, I recently took a trip to two locations in Manhattan (something I do at least once a week anyway, in search of the best bargains at Trader Joe's) to find as many different filled pockets of dough as possible. I hoped that by sampling them side by side, I could finally figure out why certain versions stand out more than others. Out of the bunch, I can't say there was a single offering that I wouldn't buy again, based on quality or flavor — but there were certainly some that shone brighter than others. Here's how they stack up against one another.