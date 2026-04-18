9 Trader Joe's Frozen Dumplings, Ranked Worst To Best
While I've long been the type of person who will go out of their way for an order of fantastic dumplings, I've since learned that having them on hand in your freezer can be one of the greatest mealtime saviors out there. Whether they're for filling out your favorite instant noodle soup, topping a rice bowl, or even just enjoying as a snack on their own, there's nothing like being able to have dumplings ready and waiting within minutes. Fortunately, this becomes even easier if you're an avid Trader Joe's shopper like me, who appreciates how delicious much of the store's frozen and prepared items taste. But out of nearly a dozen options in the case, which ones are the true standouts?
Even though I'm certainly no stranger to many of the products, I recently took a trip to two locations in Manhattan (something I do at least once a week anyway, in search of the best bargains at Trader Joe's) to find as many different filled pockets of dough as possible. I hoped that by sampling them side by side, I could finally figure out why certain versions stand out more than others. Out of the bunch, I can't say there was a single offering that I wouldn't buy again, based on quality or flavor — but there were certainly some that shone brighter than others. Here's how they stack up against one another.
9. Steamed Vegetable Soup Dumplings
When picking these dumplings up from the freezer, I was surprised to realize how long it had been since I last purchased them. Of course, they were mostly indistinguishable from the other soup dumplings right out of the packaging, but they did appear to have some cracks and tears around the top seam that neither the pork & ginger nor the chicken soup dumplings had.
Unfortunately, this was an omen of trouble to come. While they didn't fall apart in the steamer, these wrappings ripped much more than their counterparts when it came to moving them around at all. Strangely, even as this was happening, I barely noticed any soup spilling out, leading me to believe most of it had already dissipated or leaked while heating up.
After my first bite, I noticed the filling felt very claggy and almost muddy, not bright and light as I had expected. It had almost a rubbery quality to it that I didn't love, and there was hardly any broth to slurp up (if anything, it boiled into the filling and kept it fairly moist). Even though I have nothing against going meat-free, I'd skip these in the future and opt for another veggie dumpling option from Trader Joe's instead.
8. Thai Shrimp Gyoza
Even though this isn't one of my top regular purchases, this style of dumpling is similar to Japanese gyoza, with a thin wrapper and smoother fillings. In the past, I've appreciated the mixture of shrimp with garlic, ginger, and chives as the perfect combination of flavors for each bite.
I'm not sure if it's because I have immediate context, but something hit somewhat differently during this tasting. These still cooked up perfectly on the stovetop, with zero dumplings sticking or otherwise falling apart in the process. I appreciated the springier texture of the shrimp filling, which provides a pleasant chewiness alongside the crispy parts of the gyoza skin. But surprisingly, this one didn't seem nearly as flavorful as its veggie counterpart. It wasn't until I added a little bit of soy sauce that it really opened up.
Since it's rare to eat a dumpling completely au naturel, I can't really knock this for being underwhelming. I'd argue this still deserves a spot in your shopping cart and freezer, but I'd implore you to plan ahead to dress these appropriately (even if it's just Trader Joe's own bottled gyoza dipping sauce or ponzu).
7. Pork Shumai
Shumai tend to be one of my favorite "can't miss" orders in a restaurant, which makes the prospect of having a decently high-quality version available for home that much more appealing. These were incredibly easy to heat up in the steamer, retaining an appetizing glisten of moisture across their dimpled, thin wrapper.
As the appearances suggested, these are incredibly juicy and appetizing right out of the steamer. I deeply appreciate the soft, velvety texture of the wrapping, which clings tightly to its contents. Despite being mainly pork, the filling itself is also remarkably light and springy. I could scarcely believe I was eating something that had come from a box stored in my freezer.
However, while I still think they're an appealing option, I couldn't help but notice how bland they were. These desperately needed soy sauce, which certainly helped them become more appetizing. I wouldn't necessarily avoid these, but they're far from my top pick.
6. Vegetable Dumplings
As a relatively new addition to the freezer section and a limited-time offering, I was most excited to try these dumplings (even though an associate at the store told me it was very likely that these would be coming back, which is why I included them here). I chose to prepare these in a stovetop steamer, as I wanted to give their wrapping a chance to put its best foot forward. Unfortunately, even when following the directions to a T, the bottoms still found a way to stick and tear when it was time to take them out (although they didn't completely fall apart).
My immediate note was that these have a very pretty presentation, almost looking glossy or dewy even after being out of the pan for a few minutes. While it might've stuck somewhat, the wrapping had a nice, chewy texture that holds up in between bites. A good dumpling filling tastes good anywhere, and this one was vibrantly vegetal and green, with a truly garlic-forward flavor off the bat. Texture-wise, it was also a little chunkier than the veggie fillings, but more in a hand-chopped way than claggy or muddy. Because of the overpowering garlic, it did feel slightly one-note in flavor, but a dash of soy sauce and chili crisp more than made up for it. I can absolutely see this rounding out a dim sum-style meal.
5. Chicken Cilantro Mini Wontons
Since the first time I tried them, I've really liked the compact size of these dumplings. This is partly because they remind me of the discontinued Trader Joe's pelmeni that unceremoniously disappeared from the freezer cases for good a few years ago (and that I've missed ever since). Still, there was something very special about the way these cooked up in a steamer: The wrapping was gloriously slippery and tender — and I might even go so far as to audaciously say it was the best of the lineup.
Fortunately, the filling was also nice, packed nice and densely like an airy meatball with bright herbaceousness not hiding at all within the ground chicken (so steer clear of these if you're genetically predisposed to hate cilantro). Since this was the first time I'd tried these without toppings or dipping sauces, I was surprised to find they actually veered a little to the bland side. This was reaffirmed the minute I added a splash of ponzu, which helped open up the deeper savory notes from the meat filling. Because of this, I think these would be better if dropped into a soup or broth. Still, there's nothing about these that I would say makes them a skippable product. Keep these wontons on the menu for your dim sum-style meals, late-night snacks, and as soup saviors from now on.
4. Steamed Chicken Soup Dumplings
When I was picking these up from the freezer case, I suddenly realized that I typically only grab this chicken flavor when my go-to pork option has sold out (which is often the case). This is strange, because in the past, I've only ever had fantastic experiences with these slightly lighter, juicier dumplings. As usual, they cooked up perfectly in the steamer, without any signs of leaking, tearing, or sticking to the bottom.
Where this version stood out was how much of the incredibly savory broth I got with each soup dumpling. The looser, almost silky liquid really helped turn each bite into a memorable one. My co-taster and I noticed something almost floral in the seasoning, and even picked up the slightest hint of acid. As always, I appreciated that the skin was thick enough without being too chewy or dense. The filling itself was well-balanced in texture, and despite what I first expected, not nearly as salty as I had remembered.
Because of the slightly smaller size, I wouldn't necessarily say this is a perfect restaurant dupe. But based on how well (and easily) it heats up, I would absolutely say it's a fantastic value at $3.49 versus a night dining out, and a box of these certainly travels better than delivery soup dumplings. This one will remain firmly in my rotation for the foreseeable future.
3. Thai Vegetable Gyoza
As another option that uses the thinner gyoza-style wrapper, this is one of my perennial favorites from the freezer aisle. I've always opted to prepare these on the stove top, to get that perfectly crispy bottom (which I did here), and was thrilled to see that none of these tore, ripped, or stuck to the bottom in the process.
I loved the thinner skin and tight wrapping here, part of which crisped up nicely in the skillet. The combination of the two textures made each bite that much more appetizing (and is why I'm such a proponent of this preparation method). Given my vast experience with this product, I honestly wasn't expecting to be so floored by how delicious the filling was, filled with plenty of cabbage, chives, and sweet carrot to give a perfect balance. This was the kind of light, bright, and refreshing taste I prefer — very much unlike the claggier veggie filling in the soup dumplings.
This all came through with more ginger, green onion, and a fresher, lighter flavor after each bite without feeling bland or underseasoned. My co-taster and I agreed that it really didn't need any toppings or dipping sauce to taste this great (even though a splash of soy sauce did make them even better). Overall, we appreciated the moist filling. Even if you're not eating them on their own, frozen dumplings are something you can use to easily elevate your bowl of instant ramen (as I very often do).
2. Pork Gyoza Potstickers
I'll admit that this is typically my go-to from the dumpling section if I have to make just one selection when shopping. It's become a staple in our household for being an easy add-on to our favorite meals. It's also one of the few items we'll cook in a skillet (which I think is the best way to cook dumplings from frozen), along with takeout items, just to ensure that crispy skin doesn't go soft en route from the restaurant.
These once again cooked up perfectly in the skillet and remained intact with every bite. I loved the wrapping and tight configuration, with just the right amount of filling that still never felt too dense or chewy. I also appreciated how even though it comes out perfectly crisp on one side, this filling is still moist and juicy on the interior — more so than the veggie or chicken counterparts.
As someone who purchases these regularly, I couldn't help but notice that these gyoza recently underwent a significant packaging change (and even disappeared from the Trader Joe's website in the process). But while I was initially fearful that this signaled a change in suppliers, quality, or flavor, these still seem to be the same pork gyoza I know and love. Ultimately, these gyoza taste like delivery or takeout quality, work incredibly well in instant ramen or soup, and are an all-around crowd pleaser!
1. Pork & Ginger Steamed Soup Dumplings
As far as I'm concerned, this product is a legend among legends at Trader Joe's, having won the overall fan favorite award in the most recent customer choice ranking. I'd gladly count myself among those fans, as someone who appreciates how quickly and easily these can be heated up (even the microwave method has worked incredibly well for me in the past). While these are smaller than the soup dumplings you'll get in most restaurants, there's something enjoyable about how easy Trader Joe's version is to eat.
Even in the stovetop steamer, out of their protective packaging tray, these held their shape perfectly, without a single leak forming in the bunch. There was an immediate fragrant kick of ginger with a decent amount of broth still contained within the wrapper, which is usually finished in a bite or two. Even though I'd go so far as to say this was one of the few varieties in this lineup that didn't need any kind of topping or dip, I appreciated that they weren't overly salty on their own (and still loved them with chili crisp oil when experimenting). If anything, that ginger punch helped to bring so much from start to finish.
The flavor and texture overall here were the best of the soup dumpling bunch — and by a hair, the best standout of the entire group. Since it's typically too complicated to get takeout soup dumplings, this is a good workaround.
Methodology
Given that filling texture is also important, I decided that including multiple flavors of the same style of dumpling (e.g., soup dumplings and gyoza) was a worthwhile effort. Fortunately, many, if not all, of these frozen products appear to be widely available in locations across the U.S. I also made sure that even if an item was marked as a limited release (such as the vegetable dumplings), they weren't already on their way out of stores and had a decent likelihood of coming back into rotation.
Once home, I prepared each dumpling using its top-suggested preparation method. In cases where there was no clear preference, and it was included as a method, I opted to fry the dumplings (in this case, the gyoza). In other cases, I used a stovetop steamer to warm them through, noting which versions held their form from start to finish. I then sampled each one along with a fellow taster, to help round out opinions and provide more insight without any seasoning. In some cases, I added soy sauce, ponzu, gyoza dipping sauce, sambal, or other condiments to a second dumpling if I felt it needed a boost — I certainly don't know many people who don't dress their dumplings! Tiebreakers went to a secondary round of value, versatility, and most importantly, how likely I would be to purchase them again.