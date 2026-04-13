9 Best Bargains At Trader Joe's In 2026
Avid Trader Joe's fans know that it pays to stay on top of the store's ever-changing lineup of products, with each year and season bringing new, exciting items to its shelves. It's always a gamble, though, to step away from one's tried and true comfort zone and roll the dice on something untested. Trader Joe's does have a generous no-questions-asked return policy, but it's even better if you can skip the hassle by only buying products you're sure to enjoy.
So far in 2026, there have been some great additions to TJ's shelves that are well worth the money. While there's no way to guarantee that they'll all please everyone, they're certainly worth seeking out if you're looking to maximize the return on your investment at the store. These new superstars join the list of dependably delicious bargains that have been mainstays of Trader Joe's shoppers' grocery lists for years. The next time you head out on a Trader Joe's run, keep an eye out for these nine products that will give you the most for your money.
Garlic Butter Nut Mix
Nuts are always a must-buy bargain at Trader Joe's. Compared to most other grocery stores, you'll find better value as well as a wide selection of nut varieties and unique flavors. One of the store's recent additions to this section is its garlic butter nut mix, taking an assortment of premium nuts — cashews, pecans, and almonds — along with toasted bread chips, and tossing them in garlic butter seasoning.
The bread chips don't take up too much real estate, so you get mostly nuts, with a pretty even mixture. While many flavored mixed nuts might use inexpensive peanuts to fill out the bulk with a few of the pricier varieties peppered in, this is all killer and very little filler. This item's been a hit with shoppers so far, although the one drawback might be that it's a little too easy to eat. "I bought a can of them today. I ate a can of them today," wrote one commenter on Reddit. Another agreed, saying, "I can get through a can in one sitting if I don't restrain myself." At just $6.99, though, eating an entire can in one sitting is a relatively affordable binge.
Teeny Tiny Avocados
Buying avocados is always something of a gamble. Picking a fruit with just the right ripeness so that it's ready when you need it requires an almost psychic ability to predict how quickly it's going to mature. Then, once that skin is punctured, it's a race against the clock to eat all of the rich, buttery flesh before it becomes unappetizingly brown and mushy. If you can relate to this problem, Trader Joe's has a solution: Teeny tiny avocados. Trader Joe's debuted this product in 2017 at the price of around $3 for 6 avocados, and almost a decade later, it's still a great deal at just under $4.
These baby Hass avocados are the perfect size for single applications, so you don't have to attempt to save a portion, which will likely be forgotten about and tossed in the trash. That means less food waste for even more savings. As one Reddit commenter puts it, "the teeny tiny avocados are literally perfect. one is enough for two pieces of avocado toast and i don't have to worry about half an avocado rotting in my fridge." Not all of Trader Joe's fresh produce offerings are great buys, but if you're an avocado fan, these should be on your list.
Elote Corn Chip Dippers
If you can make it out of Trader Joe's without at least one bag of these organic elote corn chip dippers in your cart, your brain should be studied by scientists. These chips aren't new (they've been around for several years now), but they may just be the store's crowning chip achievement. Each chip is thoroughly seasoned with a tangy, creamy, hot, and smoky spice blend that's so flavorful it renders dipping irrelevant — although these are still dippers, and they're delicious with all sorts of accompaniments, should you choose to indulge. The flavor combo is based on elote, Mexican street corn, a dish similar to esquites.
Fans sing the praises of these chips pretty much unanimously, with Reddit comments calling them "unreal," "unbelievable," and the "first thing I fell in love with." One fan on Reddit describes them as "like a Frito corn chip and a Doritos cooler ranch had a love child but it was 10x better than either parent." To get this much crunch and flavor for just under $3, made with organic ingredients to boot, is a true bargain.
Hot Honey Mustard
Hot honey has been a food trend for a few years now, and it doesn't look like its popularity is fading anytime soon. The combination of sweet and spicy, or "swicy" if you're into mash-ups, is a classic flavor combination that uses the contrast of sugar and heat to create a vibrant yet balanced taste. Think mango salsa, Mexican hot chocolate, and barbecue sauce, and you'll get the idea. Trader Joe's hasn't missed out on this trend, as the store's introduced a number of hot honey-flavored products in the last few. years. Recently, hot honey mustard hit the shelves, and it might be the best of the bunch.
Pretzels, sandwiches, hot dogs, chicken nuggets, veggies, you name it — there's virtually nothing this mustard isn't good with. Cayenne and mustard add sharpness and heat, while honey and mayonnaise round everything out, creating a perfectly balanced condiment. At only $2 for a nine-ounce jar, you can start squeezing this stuff on everything to give your life a little more zing.
Gold Aceto Balsamico Di Modena
While much inexpensive "balsamic vinegar" is a pale shadow of the real Italian stuff, Trader Joe's has somehow cracked the code and sells true Aceto Balsamico di Modena for only $5. This product carries the official IGP designation, which stands for Indicazione Geografica Protetta, meaning that it's crafted following strict standards overseen by the government. In this case, it signifies that it comes from the Modena area, that it's made using must from specific grapes, and that it has undergone at least three years of barrel ageing before it was bottled and released.
All of these specific production standards result in a product that's far superior in quality to most of the balsamic vinegars you'll find at this price, and even many that are much costlier. This versatile vinegar is rich, with a deep, concentrated flavor, so it can be used as an ingredient in a dish or enjoyed straight out of the bottle. "I could literally drink it," writes one Reddit fan. Users mention using it in dressings, drizzled on pizza, as part of a marinade for meat, and also on fresh fruit and ice cream. Since it's just five bucks, you can go wild and toss it on anything and everything.
Unexpected Cheddar
The cheese section at Trader Joe's is chock-full of bargains, always offering an array of quality cheeses at incredible prices. It's tough to pick a single Trader Joe's cheese that stands out for flavor and value, but if you only have room in your basket for one, you should probably reach for the Unexpected Cheddar. The store sells an entire line of products that incorporate this cheese, from dips to sausages, but you can't beat the pure flavor and texture of the original cheese itself. At only $3.99 for a seven-ounce block, it's arguably the highest quality Cheddar you can find at such a wallet-friendly price.
With this cheese, you get the sharpness and saltiness of an aged Cheddar, as well as a subtly nutty finish that's reminiscent of Parmesan. It can be sliced, grated, or crumbled, eaten on its own, or used in salads, sauces, or sandwiches. Its possible uses are endless. "That has to be one of the best cheeses I ever tried!" exclaims one excited Reddit commenter. "Hands down my favorite thing at TJs," says another fan. It's hard to argue with that kind of enthusiasm, and even harder to pass this cheese up, given the price.
Sliced Double Chocolate Brioche
If you want a truly indulgent, elegant, and sophisticated loaf of brioche bread, you might assume you've got to head to a specialty bakery and shell out the big bucks for something freshly made. Not so if you're a Trader Joe's shopper. Depending on your location and the season, you can usually find at least one variety of sliced brioche, whether traditional or vegan, and during autumn, the pumpkin brioche is not to be missed. Now there's a new addition to the brioche lineup, and it's a double-chocolate doozy.
Like any brioche loaf, Trader Joe's double chocolate brioche is made from enriched dough, meaning it contains fat, which makes the bread — you guessed it — richer. Regular brioche already straddles the line between bread and cake, and Trader Joe's nudges it further towards the dessert category by adding cocoa powder to the dough and throwing in some chocolate chips. The resulting slices are chocolatey and rich without being too sweet, with a light and springy texture that makes them almost too easy to eat. French toast is a no-brainer with this bread, but it doesn't need effort — simply toasted, perhaps spread with a dab of butter or nut butter, it makes a decadent snack with little embellishment. At $5.49 for a sizable 17.6-ounce loaf, which is roughly a dozen slices, it's worth every penny and then some.
Homestyle Angus Beef Meatballs
Omnivores the world over have been frustratedly watching the price of beef skyrocket, then fall, then plateau, then rocket up over and over again for the past several years. If red meat is a regular part of your diet, you probably feel like you've been on a rollercoaster. Thankfully, you can satisfy your carnivorous cravings easily and relatively affordably at Trader Joe's, thanks to the store's Homestyle Angus Beef Meatballs. This pack of 12 meatballs is over 20 ounces, and costs just under $10.
Considering that the average price of a pound of ground beef (at time of writing) is around $7, you're getting a lot for your money with these meatballs. Granted, the 20-ounce weight isn't entirely beef, as there are other ingredients mixed in: Cheese, breadcrumbs, onion and garlic, and other seasonings. However, that also means you're saving yourself from having to buy those ingredients on top of beef to make your own, and of course, that saves you time and effort, as well. With these meatballs, you can have a pound-plus of beef on the dinner table in no time, whether you're using them in a sandwich, with pasta, or in any other way you can imagine.
La Burgondie Crémant de Bourgogne Brut Reserve
Wine aficionados know that Trader Joe's selection is one of the best places to score good bottles on a budget. Lovers of sparkling wines also know that when you want a Champagne experience without a Champagne price tag, the bottle you grab should bear the word "crémant" on the label. This word indicates that the sparkling wine was made using a method known as méthode traditionnelle, and this traditional style is what separates Champagne from other sparklers like Prosecco, made with different techniques. Crèmants come from different regions of France outside of Champagne. In the case of Trader Joe's La Burgondie, that region is Burgundy, which is just south of the Champagne area and grows many of the same varieties of grapes.
Just like a Champagne, the La Burgondie crémant is made from pinot noir and chardonnay. Two other Burgundian grapes, gamay and aligoté, are also included. This bottle may not give the complexity as a costlier, perhaps more age-worthy Champagne, but it's extremely well-balanced with a vibrant array of orchard and citrus fruit aromas and flavors, and a crisp, mineral-driven finish that begs you to take another sip. For only $12, this is ridiculously good value. You can get yourself a case of this for the price of a single bottle of Champagne, and you won't need to wait for a special occasion to treat yourself to a fine glass.
Methodology
As a regular Trader Joe's shopper, I try to stay on top of the store's ever-changing roster of products. These are all items that I've purchased and tried myself, so I can vouch for their quality, and I feel they're all great bargains as well. I also searched around the web to see what Trader Joe's products, both new and classic, have been mentioned by other writers, and which are being discussed the most on social media and forums. In the end, these nine products stood out above the rest.