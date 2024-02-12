No Wrappers, No Problem. Top Rice Noodles With Your Dumpling Filling

Dumplings are one of the world's most popular foods. From humble beginnings, the dumpling has risen to superstar status, appearing on countless Michelin-star menus and featuring as the subject of an episode of David Chang's Ugly Delicious (Season 1, Episode 8: "Stuffed").

There are plenty of mistakes to avoid if you're making dumplings from scratch, which makes store-bought dumpling wrappers an infinitely more convenient choice. This makes it easier to make dumplings at home, but it's all too often you find yourself with (sometimes quite a lot of) leftover dumpling filling. Or perhaps you're out of dumpling wrappers entirely, or can't find any in nearby stores? Either way, it doesn't need to matter: What makes a dumpling special isn't just its wrapper, but its filling too, and the way they combine to create complimentary textures and tastes.

There's no real reason why you can't take, for example, a rice paper dumpling recipe and reinvent it as a rice noodle dish, using the dumpling filling or the ingredients for the filling creatively. It might not be traditional, but you can use almost any dumpling filling as a secret ingredient to give homemade rice noodle dishes an extra je ne sais quoi.