The Best Food To Try At Every MLB Stadium

Thanks to baseball's relatively leisurely pace — even with the recent implementation of the pitch clock — half of the fun of going to a live game is experiencing the atmosphere and, most of all, the food. Stadium fare has come a long way since the days of popcorn and peanuts, with many venues hiring professional chefs to oversee their cuisine, and local restaurants opening kiosks to showcase their offerings at games.

Food at sporting events is infamously expensive, so if you're going to pay big bucks for a snack or a meal to get you through nine (or more) innings, you may as well get your money's worth. We've put the spotlight on one notable food item to try at each of Major League Baseball's 30 stadiums. Some are iconic classics, while others are new novelties. According to expert reviews, fan feedback, and social media reports, these are the dishes most likely to excite your taste buds while you're hanging out in the stands. If you're planning to wash them down with some ice cold beer, make sure to check out this roundup of the nine best deals this season.