9 Best Beer Deals At MLB Stadiums In 2026
It's showtime for baseball fans, as all of America is poised for the new season while pondering that important question. How much does a beer cost at baseball stadiums in 2026? More ballparks continue to roll out their concessions, and here's the good part. Many have kept, or even improved, their value menus and prices. The price for a beer at baseball stadiums can reach up to $19.50 at more notoriously expensive ballparks like Dodger Stadium, but you can expect some good deals at venues like Chase Field and Comerica Park.
We've dug deep to find the best beer deals and the cheapest baseball concessions for 2026, researching prices at ballparks across the United States — special offers included. Going coast to coast from Citi Field to the Great American Ball Park and T-Mobile Park, we've got the latest list of beer prices at some of the most popular U.S. ballparks. Here's what you can expect to pay this year for a cold one at baseball stadiums.
Coors Field: $3 Rooftop beer special
You'll need to get yourself to the Colorado Rockies stadium early if you want to knock back a couple of cold ones at a cheap price. The Rooftop serves $3 beer specials right up until the scheduled first pitch. The offer is valid on all game days, and tickets to the area cost $19. You can redeem $6 in concession or merchandise, so that would translate to two beers included in the price for you. The area is accessible to all Coors ticketed guests.
The Rooftop generally serves local and national craft beers, so specials are likely to rotate around whatever's available. Fans report Coors Light and Coors Banquet being part of the offer. It would be very surprising not to find Coors included, quite frankly, given that the stadium is literally named for the beer. Once the first pitch is thrown, expect to pay $7 to $8 for a 12-ounce beer.
Daikin Park: $5 Friday happy hour
Weekends are off to an especially refreshing start, courtesy of the Houston Astros. Every Friday night during home games, you get to enjoy Budweiser Draft for $5, a live DJ, and some cool views from the Michelob Ultra Bar. The offer is available between 5 p.m. and 7 p.m., so plenty of time to knock back a couple. Friday nights are the right time to get in a game at the Astros home turf for more than one reason: there's also a spectacular fireworks display to get the vibe going. There's your night sorted for refreshments and entertainment.
On any other regular day, you'll find various concessions selling beer across the ballpark, each with different price tags. Expect to pay at least $13 for the cheapest 16-ounce beer. And there are plenty more expensive options priced between $15 and $19. Admittedly, the selection is pretty decent, and you can enjoy anything from draft to domestic and premium beers. Still, fans aren't exactly hyped at seeing beer prices increase year over year.
Chase Field: $4.99 daily deals
The Arizona Diamondbacks are knocking it out of the park with a 12-ounce beer going for $4.99 throughout 2026. This is valid every day as part of a Value Items selection at Doubleheaders concessions, which are located in various 100-level and 300-level sections. The menu also includes peanuts, popcorn, and a value dog for $2.99 each, so all of your favorite ballpark snacks are nicely covered. Just one word of warning: fans report that the lines at these concessions can be very long, which is hardly a surprise given that everyone else is likely also heading straight for the cheapest pour on offer.
If your appetite for a brew and burger can take the splurge, Chase Field has a cool Cold Beers & Cheeseburgers Terrace ticket offer. This comes with $40 to $45 in credit that you can use at the restaurant, which boasts fantastic views of the ballpark from the terrace.
Great American Ball Park: $3 Tuesdays
The Great American Ball Park hits a home run every Tuesday, at least as far as the beer offering is concerned. The Cincinnati Reds have a 3-2-1 Tuesdays value meal that includes select 12-ounce beers (like Budweiser) for $3 during all Tuesday Reds home games. You can get your cold one from all Porkopolis concession stands and from various beer carts. If that cold Bud's got you peckish, dogs are going for $2 and ice cream cups for $1. That's lunch, drink, and dessert covered for a mere $6.
The Cincinnati Reds have long been lauded for some of the most affordable concession prices across the board. So even if you're not making the best of Tuesdays, chances are that you'll still find a selection of reasonably priced beers at the regular concession prices. Plus, the ballpark has been known to offer $5 pours during happy hour at the beer garden next to the Hall of Fame. If you're still hungry after the game, consider exploring Cincinnati's best restaurants.
Comerica Park: $5 daily deals
The Detroit Tigers are ready for the season with a 12-ounce beer can for $5, available in Sections 214 and 333, at the Miller Lite Market near Section 149, and the Blue Moon Bistro near Section 151. This offer is valid every day throughout the season, so you're not going to have to time your thirst to any special days or deals.
Those of you with a bigger appetite will find that things get even better on Thursdays, thanks to the happy hour expansion, with your $5 now netting you an upgrade to 16-ounce beer cans. This offer is available throughout the concourse, at the Blue Moon Bistro near Section 151, and the Chevrolet Pavilion Bar near Section 15. You can also enjoy happy hour on the Comerica Landing right up until the first pitch. If you get peckish, there are also $3 peanuts and dogs to be had here, so it's a pretty good place to be.
Citi Field: $5 Tuesdays
How's this sound: $5 for a 12-ounce Coors Light with cheers to the New York Mets? This is the price for a beer in 2026 at this baseball stadium during all Tuesday regular-season home games. The offer is part of the $5 Tuesdays package, which also includes 22-ounce fountain soda, 20-ounce Smartwater, Nathan's hot dogs (of hot dog eating contest fame), soft pretzels, and popcorn. You can buy up to four beers per transaction with this offer — good innings for a regular weeknight.
If you're looking at a six-pack to share with your friends, Miller Light and Coors Light remain your cheapest options at $61, working out at just over $10 per beer. Citi Field sells various imported six-packs (Corona, Peroni, etc.) for $66 and craft beer six-packs (Allagash, Dogfish Head, etc.) for $71. Single craft beer prices historically have been on the higher side, with a fan-reported price of $16 per 19.2-ounce can in 2024.
T-Mobile Park: $5 daily deals
The 2026 beer prices at the Seattle Mariners' homestead offer something for all tastes and pockets, with 15 value beer options ranging from $5 to $8. The stars are Keystone Light and Miller High Life, priced at $5. A 12-ounce Bale Breaker 5-Star Dive Bar costs $6, as does the non-alcoholic selection that comprises Blue Moon, Corona, and Athletic NA beers.
Various $7 and $8 options are also available, which include 16-ounce Value Craft Drafts (from Pacific Northwest breweries like pFriem and Deschutes). These are available from a range of locations, including the HIH Terrace Bar, the T-Mobile 'Pen, and at least another 11 sections across the ballpark.
During happy hour, if you're in The T-Mobile 'Pen, you'll find an even larger selection of $8 draft beers, including popular domestic and local craft labels. You can get these deals from all concessions across The 'Pen up until one hour before the first pitch.
Busch Stadium: $5 daily drafts
The Cardinals are serving chilled beer and cool views on level three in right field. This is where you'll find the Budweiser Terrace, with $5 draft beers and a great ballpark view. The offer is valid throughout all games, all game long. You even get a DJ spinning on the decks on Fridays and Saturdays, just for that extra weekend vibe. If you opt for premium or specialty cans, however, it'll set you back $11. Your choice includes quite a few popular names like Angry Orchard, Blue Moon, Bud Light Seltzers, Corona, Elysian Spacedust, GI GPA, Heineken, and Stella Artois. Fans appreciate the range of pocket-friendly prices, especially as this is one of those ballparks that hasn't done us dirty by increasing concession prices pretty much every year.
For those of you who are super keen on the party vibe, consider tickets for the pre-game party that takes place before every home game. Tickets include access to a full open bar, so you can enjoy as much beer as you like. As for pairing your beer with tasty snacks, there's also a full buffet menu that includes dogs, nachos, salad, brats, and desserts. Tickets start at $50, but you're guaranteed to get your buzz on.
Loan Depot: $5 drafts
Go Miami Marlins, as the 3 o 5 Menu is back during all home games with a 12-ounce draft beer priced at $5. You can buy this from the Familia Faves in Section 36, D'Town Faves in Section 210, and FanFeast in Section 314. You'll also find hot dogs going for only $3, a clever move considering dogs are a popular snack during baseball games. If you're a Marlins Member, things are about to get even better, as this gets you additional discounts of up to 25%. The Familia Faves regularly crops up as the go-to section for Marlins fans with an eye on the budget, with the 3 o 5 Menu maintaining its popularity year after year.
The All-Stars menu also comes with a solid beer offer: $10 for a 16-ounce packaged beer. This is available at The Press Box, which is located in The Lineup Food Hall at Section 28. The menu also offers $6 dogs and popcorn, $8 nachos and pretzels, and a heartier $10 chicken sandwich.