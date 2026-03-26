9 Best Beer Deals At MLB Stadiums In 2026

It's showtime for baseball fans, as all of America is poised for the new season while pondering that important question. How much does a beer cost at baseball stadiums in 2026? More ballparks continue to roll out their concessions, and here's the good part. Many have kept, or even improved, their value menus and prices. The price for a beer at baseball stadiums can reach up to $19.50 at more notoriously expensive ballparks like Dodger Stadium, but you can expect some good deals at venues like Chase Field and Comerica Park.

We've dug deep to find the best beer deals and the cheapest baseball concessions for 2026, researching prices at ballparks across the United States — special offers included. Going coast to coast from Citi Field to the Great American Ball Park and T-Mobile Park, we've got the latest list of beer prices at some of the most popular U.S. ballparks. Here's what you can expect to pay this year for a cold one at baseball stadiums.