Wasps In Your Vegetable Garden? You Could Be Making This Mistake

Aggressive wasp species are often viewed as scary insects to see flying around your home, but if you have an outdoor garden, their appearance is practically inevitable. While they are beneficial pollinators, they also prey on garden pests, like caterpillars and aphids, that damage vegetable crops. That is why wasps are attracted to the leafy greens in your garden — like cabbage and lettuce. Even if you are regrowing foods from kitchen scraps — such as peppers and sweet potatoes — wasps could appear to hunt for pests. One mistake that could attract even more of these aggressive insects, though, is leaving ripe fruits and vegetables on the ground.

Especially from late summer through fall, when nectar sources begin to diminish, aggressive wasp species — like paper wasps and yellowjackets — are attracted to the sugars in fruits and vegetables as sources of food. It is the same reason these insects swarm around open sodas, candy, desserts, and even the garbage. Some produce already contains sugars that draw in wasps, but damaged and rotting crops that have fallen onto the ground may be even more attractive to them. To keep aggressive wasps to a minimum in your vegetable garden, it is important to harvest ripe items as soon as possible. You should also pick up any produce that has fallen and appears damaged or overripe, and do not leave sweet human foods exposed or unattended.