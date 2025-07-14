10 Wildest Incidents That Have Ever Gone Down At McDonald's

McDonald's is the home of the delicious Big Mac, the Happy Meal, and the McNuggets. As one of the fast food giants that rules the industry, we all think we know what to expect when we come to the Golden Arches for a meal. But as it turns out, McDonald's has set the scene for some pretty bizarre interactions, making us wonder if these unfortunate incidents were simply accidental or if the home of the Happy Meal actually attracts some seedy characters.

From drug deals at the drive-thru window and babies born in the bathroom to violent customer temper tantrums and even murder, some insanely wild interactions have gone down at McDonald's restaurants across the globe. We've scoured the internet and collected some of the downright unbelievable moments and secrets that McDonald's probably doesn't want you to know. A few of these deranged tales even go down in history as some of the most memorable crimes to happen in a fast food restaurant.