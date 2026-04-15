For The Best Burger King Whopper, Order It 'Hot Off The Broiler'

The Burger King tagline is "have it your way," and this fast food burger chain does indeed offer many customization options on many menu items, including the Whopper. But, many people think it's enjoyable as it comes, especially after Burger King's 2026 Whopper improvements, like new buns and mayo. That said, even for these diners, there's at least one customization they might want to consider asking for.

The next time you order a Whopper, ask for it "hot off the broiler." Using that phrase with restaurant staff, or selecting the option by the same name in the Burger King app, guarantees that the store will cook your Whopper to-order, instead of potentially serving you a sandwich made several minutes ago.

According to Burger King, every Whopper should already be made to order, but that wording leaves room for interpretation from thousands of different Burger Kings. Depending on the restaurant, the patties might be held in a warmer until purchased, when the sandwich is assembled to order. But, ordering a Whopper hot off the broiler tells the kitchen that you also want a freshly-cooked patty, not just a freshly-assembled sandwich.