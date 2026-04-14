This Popular Chain Restaurant Makes Its Biscuits From Scratch

A flaky batch of freshly baked buttermilk biscuits are guaranteed to please everyone at the table. A simple combo of flour, butter, buttermilk, and baking powder, these carby caboodles are a cinch to prepare at home. However, if you're not in the mood for a baking session there's one popular chain restaurant that makes its biscuits from scratch and will duly quell your craving: Cracker Barrel.

According to the Cracker Barrel blog, each store "has a dedicated biscuit oven that produces a fresh batch of warm biscuits, perfectly flakey in texture and thickness. Handmade and delicious. That's the reason why they all look a little bit different." The restaurant also uses "custom-designed rolling pins and biscuit cutters". While this is true, we've discovered that the devil is in the details. With a little online sleuthing, we've learned that the restaurant uses pre-made mixes to its advantage, much like other chain restaurants, likely to save time and guarantee uniformity across its 657 eateries.

On a Reddit thread devoted to discussing the ingredients in Cracker Barrel's biscuits, one employee commented that the restaurant gets "prepackaged bags of "Dry Mix" (flour) that has the shortening and stuff added in it," indicating that they don't assemble and measure every ingredient by hand. The commenter further explained that half a gallon of buttermilk is added to the pre-mixed bag and placed in a mixer. Finally, just prior to baking, the tops of the rolled-out biscuits are brushed with margarine.