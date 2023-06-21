Here's How Cracker Barrel's Menu Has Changed Since 1969

It's clear that Cracker Barrel has come a long way from opening its first country store in Lebanon, Tennessee, to launching trendy ghost kitchens in Hollywood, California — but how much has its menu actually changed? A great deal as it turns out.

For starters, the actual copyright on the 1969 menu is not connected to Cracker Barrel as a brand; it's copyrighted to Consolidated Oil Co., Inc. The reason it's a restaurant that's well-known as a road trip staple is that the original locations were a combination of a restaurant with a country store and a Shell gas station. This new venture was founder David Evins' play to create a successful restaurant business while gassing up his family's oil business at the same time. Each Cracker Barrel was conveniently placed near a highway offramp to funnel cars to Evins' fuel pumps with the allure of a homecooked meal alternative to fast food.

It worked for a while, but the 1970s oil embargo against the United States forced Evins to abandon the gas station half and focus solely on serving proper country food. By the '80s, Evins had greatly expanded the menu and it was copyrighted to Cracker Barrel Old Country Store. Things just kept evolving and these are the biggest changes you'll find.