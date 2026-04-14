For A Flavor-Packed Porterhouse Steak, Use This Cooking Method

When steak is part of a meal, it's often supposed to be the showstopper, and fewer cuts command more attention on a plate than a porterhouse. This mammoth steak is actually two steaks: a New York strip separated by bone from a filet mignon, two of the most desirable cuts in one package. To make the most of this prized steak, you have to cook it right.

Daily Meal chatted with Evan Lobel, co-owner of the butcher shop Lobel's of New York, who shared his preference for how to cook this flavorful cut of beef so that the meat itself shines: Cook the porterhouse over high heat and season it with only salt, pepper, and, if you like, a finishing or compound butter.

Cooking over high heat is key to getting the nicely browned crust that's a hallmark of a memorable steak. And the unassuming seasoning profile accentuates the meat nicely without overwhelming it with dried herbs and powders. But cooking the perfect porterhouse is not quite as simple as salt, pepper, and a hot surface either.