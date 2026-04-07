7 Most Flavorful Cuts Of Beef And How To Cook Them

With so many different cuts of beef, even the most enthusiastic carnivores among us are likely to face confusion when trying to decide which are the most flavorful. That's why we've brought in two experts to simplify the game. We turned to butchers Katie Flannery of Flannery Beef and Evan Lobel of Lobel's Of New York, to get definitive answers to some of our most pressing questions when it comes to cooking meat.

Both butchers have their own signature approach to choosing the most flavorful cuts of beef. Lobel looks out for marbling, aging, and the cut itself. Flannery pays special attention to the muscle surrounding that cut; if it's used regularly, it'll be tougher on the chew. Of course, most of us don't have the time to ponder all these features during a typical butcher run, so we've asked our experts to make things easier. Here's their hassle-free advice on which beef cuts have the most flavor, and how to cook them.