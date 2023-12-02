Think Twice Before You Sear Meat With Freshly Cracked Pepper

It's cold enough now that outdoor grilling season has mostly passed us by (although you can still grill in the snow if you take the proper precautions). Sadly, that means most people won't be able to enjoy freshly grilled steaks for a while, which is a shame. A little bit of salt and black pepper and the heat of a grill and you're golden. Instead, we'll just have to sear our steaks in a pan using that same seasoning.

But wait, while salt is fine, fresh peppercorns don't typically take all that well to the direct heat of a hard sear. So should you pepper your steaks before you sear them? Well, the answer isn't a definitive "no," but it does really depend on what you're going for. Searing pepper is going to release a lot of bitterness, meaning that taste is going to impart itself on your steak — but maybe that's exactly what you're looking for.