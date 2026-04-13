The 9 Best Dishes At Cracker Barrel, According To Customers

Nothing can beat a well-made meatloaf. It's hearty, moist, and simply delicious. But not everyone can make a good meatloaf, that's also a fact, and finding a tasty one at chain restaurants can be a task. Fortunately, Cracker Barrel has, well, cracked the code to making an amazing meatloaf, which is why The Best Classic Meatloaf is surely one of its best dishes.

The meatloaf at this restaurant chain is served along with either two or three sides, based on what you choose. But that's not all, as you'll also get corn muffins or classic Southern buttermilk biscuits with it, which makes it a complete meal. While some customers do like this entire meal (with the sides) and the massive portion, many have stated on Yelp that the meatloaf itself tastes really good and is definitely worth trying. One person even mentioned that it tastes homemade. Well, that's supposedly what Cracker Barrel was aiming for anyway, as they call their meatloaf "Second only to mom's."

This dish also has a decent fan base on Reddit, as someone started a thread asking what they should have at Cracker Barrel, and a commenter suggested the meatloaf. In a separate post, someone asked where they could get a good meatloaf, and a Redditor replied, "Sorry but Cracker Barrel is by far the best!!!" In the same thread, another person wrote the meatloaf from this chain was like the one their grandma used to make. All in all, these are very positive signs this dish is worth spending your money on.