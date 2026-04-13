The 9 Best Dishes At Cracker Barrel, According To Customers
There's no better place than Cracker Barrel if you're looking to indulge in some hearty, Southern-style food. This restaurant chain has been around since 1969, and over the years, it has rightly won the hearts of folks across America. No wonder Cracker Barrel has managed to open just under 660 locations in the country in all this time.
Even though many diners may not know what the name Cracker Barrel means, they still love the food the chain offers. Since food is subjective, regular customers would likely argue that everything at this restaurant chain is delicious. However, that isn't the reality, as there are some menu items that many believe you should never order at Cracker Barrel, and at the same time, there are also a few that truly stand out from the rest. Lucky for you if you've been wondering what you should order at this restaurant chain on your next visit, as we'll be focusing on the latter category — the best dishes on the menu. To keep this list unbiased, we've made it completely based on customer reviews. Since it's coming straight from folks who have visited Cracker Barrel locations and spent their hard-earned money, you can be assured the dishes they've called the best are genuinely great. Now let's explore what you should definitely order at this restaurant.
The Best Classic Meatloaf
Nothing can beat a well-made meatloaf. It's hearty, moist, and simply delicious. But not everyone can make a good meatloaf, that's also a fact, and finding a tasty one at chain restaurants can be a task. Fortunately, Cracker Barrel has, well, cracked the code to making an amazing meatloaf, which is why The Best Classic Meatloaf is surely one of its best dishes.
The meatloaf at this restaurant chain is served along with either two or three sides, based on what you choose. But that's not all, as you'll also get corn muffins or classic Southern buttermilk biscuits with it, which makes it a complete meal. While some customers do like this entire meal (with the sides) and the massive portion, many have stated on Yelp that the meatloaf itself tastes really good and is definitely worth trying. One person even mentioned that it tastes homemade. Well, that's supposedly what Cracker Barrel was aiming for anyway, as they call their meatloaf "Second only to mom's."
This dish also has a decent fan base on Reddit, as someone started a thread asking what they should have at Cracker Barrel, and a commenter suggested the meatloaf. In a separate post, someone asked where they could get a good meatloaf, and a Redditor replied, "Sorry but Cracker Barrel is by far the best!!!" In the same thread, another person wrote the meatloaf from this chain was like the one their grandma used to make. All in all, these are very positive signs this dish is worth spending your money on.
Grandma's Sampler Breakfast
If you're a regular at Cracker Barrel or have been there even once, you'd probably know you can order this breakfast meal either with pancakes or French toast. Well, both options are pretty great according to customers who have left reviews on Reddit and Quora.
In a Reddit post where a Cracker Barrel customer stated they love the biscuits and gravy from the restaurant, another mentioned that they love the Grandma's Sampler as it comes with a lot of amazing sides along with pancakes or French toast. Similarly, when someone asked what they should try out at Cracker Barrel in a separate thread, a Redditor straightaway suggested Grandma's Sampler Breakfast.
What people seem to like most about this breakfast option from Cracker Barrel is the variety of foods in a single platter, and how big it is. In fact, one customer loves this breakfast meal so much that when someone asked what they should have at this restaurant chain for dinner on Quora, they suggested having Grandma's Sampler Breakfast. They wrote this about the dish, "It's an incredible meal! Its a sampler, so small portions of everything but still a lot of food." Keeping all these reviews in mind, it's safe to say that this breakfast option is perfect for those with a big appetite who are looking for a delicious meal with a variety of foods at the same time.
Macaroni & Cheese
Macaroni & cheese is one of the foods you should definitely be ordering at Cracker Barrel. Customers have said really great things about this ultimate comfort dish from the restaurant chain on various platforms.
One Redditor straightaway started a post with, "Best restaurant Mac n cheese? I'm going with Cracker Barrel." On a similar note, when someone asked on Quora what they should order at this restaurant chain, a customer said they order the roast beef dinner with mac & cheese as it feels like a home-cooked meal, which, let's just say, is a pretty big compliment to the dish.
The best part is that customers aren't just fond of the regular macaroni & cheese. They love the Bacon Mac & Cheese just as much, which can be ordered separately as an individual side. To be fair, there's nothing not to like about this version of mac & cheese anyway, considering that it has parmesan cheese, spring onions, and bacon crumbles. All these ingredients make it taste extra decadent. As a matter of fact, a reviewer specifically mentioned in a YouTube short that the bacon actually gives the dish a lot of flavor. They also called it "pure Southern comfort in a bowl," and all these reviews together make this dish one of the best ones from this chain restaurant.
Momma's Pancake Breakfast
While Grandma's Sampler Breakfast is pretty great and one of the best dishes at Cracker Barrel, some of you might think twice before ordering it, just because of how big the portion is. Well, in that case, we have some good news for you — Momma's Pancake Breakfast comes with fewer sides along with the pancakes and is an equally great option that you should order on your next visit. This breakfast meal simply has pancakes, breakfast meat, and eggs, and is the epitome of less is more. It's one of the best breakfast items at Cracker Barrel and among the best dishes overall, as per customers.
Unsurprisingly, many of them have left amazing reviews about this breakfast dish on Yelp and Reddit. On Yelp, customers have simply stated that the entire dish is delicious. But they've gone one step further on Reddit when it comes to praising this breakfast treat. For instance, one of them started a thread called "My favorite breakfast" with a picture of Momma's Pancake Breakfast from Cracker Barrel. They also wrote, "Their pancakes give me a sense of sentimental nostalgia about my grandmother and it's the best comfort food when I don't want a lot to eat." Commenters agreed with them and said the pancakes looked amazing. Taking all these reviews into account, we can say that this dish is on this list for all the right reasons.
Loaded Hashbrown Casserole
There's something indulgent and comforting about hashbrowns. But a cheesy hashbrown casserole? Now that's taking comfort food to a whole other level. The combination is crispy, savory, and cheesy all at the same time, and that's exactly what you'll experience when you try the Loaded Hashbrown Casserole from Cracker Barrel. If we go by the reviews given on Yelp, it's evident that this casserole has some admirers, as many customers like it and a few have have mentioned that they always order it.
Even though most customers haven't stated what they specifically like about this casserole, it's safe to believe it has perfectly balanced flavors and just the right texture — after all, that's how casseroles should be. Plus, when you order it separately as an individual side, it's topped with even more cheese and bacon crumbles, which makes it an extra delicious treat.
The proof of this is that some customers on Facebook love this dish so much that one of them actually started a post saying, "I ate at the Cracker Barrel by the speedway last week. First time I've had their hashbrown casserole. I think I already need a 12 step program to help with the cravings. 9.7/10 would ruin my life to have an unlimited supply." Many others agreed with them and commented that this casserole is indeed the best dish ever. These are all clear indications that you should try it out on your next visit to Cracker Barrel if you haven't already.
Fried Chicken
If you've ever been to Cracker Barrel or are a regular there, you'd probably know they serve two fried chicken dishes on a daily basis – Chicken Fried Chicken and Crispy Homestyle Chicken. The good news is that customers love both dishes. But before we get into what they love about the fried chicken from Cracker Barrel, for those of you who aren't aware, the only difference between these two dishes is that the Chicken Fried Chicken is served with sawmill gravy and the Crispy Homestyle Chicken isn't.
Now coming to what customers like about the fried chicken, many have stated in their reviews that it's juicy, crispy, flavorful, and also that the pieces are pretty huge. One person shared a lot of details about the chicken on Facebook, writing, "They were crispy and crunchy. The batter was very tasty and stayed on the entire time. We got the Sawmill (white) gravy on the side so that it didn't make them soggy. So much chicken that we both were able to take one piece home." The fried chicken deserves to be called one of the best dishes at Cracker Barrel. As for some of the healthiest foods at Cracker Barrel, we've got that covered, too.
Chicken n' Dumplings
For all the hardcore Southerners out there, chicken and dumplings isn't just a dish, it's proper comfort food with a hint of nostalgia. So it's obvious that expectations from a restaurant chain like Cracker Barrel, known for serving Southern comfort food, would be pretty high for this dish. Fortunately, Cracker Barrel delivers on those expectations, as many customers have really good things to say about this dish, and hence, we had to include it in this list of the best dishes at this restaurant chain.
People have straightaway called this dish great or awesome in multiple Google reviews. There's also a Reddit thread about Cracker Barrel Chicken n' Dumplings, and one customer seems to like this dish so much that they've mentioned they order it every time they visit the restaurant. But if you've never tried this dish, it's likely you're wondering why customers like it so much. Well, the first thing is that the chicken is quite flavorful. But if we go a little deeper, it seems like the dumplings are equally tasty, even though they're just made with flour and water. Here's what one Redditor had to say about what makes the dumplings so tasty: "The reason they taste good is that they've been boiled in the same broth where the chicken was cooked," which is another fair basis why folks love this dish.
Old Timer's Breakfast
Cracker Barrel is known for serving hearty and delicious breakfasts. So, it isn't surprising that one more breakfast item from the menu — Old Timer's Breakfast — is considered one of the best dishes at this restaurant chain by customers. This breakfast option is very wholesome, as it's a platter with eggs, meat, a side, biscuits, and gravy. You can also choose your meat and side from a few options, along with how you'd want your eggs.
You might be wondering: Why do customers love this dish from Cracker Barrel? Well, if we go by the reviews many of them have left on Yelp and Tripadvisor, this breakfast item unsurprisingly tastes amazing. Although that may not seem like too deep a reason to like it, it surely is enough for quite a few customers.
Additionally, many of them have commented the same on a reel about a buy one get one offer on the Old Timer's Breakfast posted by Cracker Barrel on Facebook. One of them wrote, "The Old Timers breakfast was excellent. Eggs, sausage and grits," and another commented, "We loved our Old Timer's meals on Friday morning!" A customer also called the breakfast platter filling and delicious. These reviews prove this dish is worth ordering when you're in the mood for a wholesome and tasty meal. You can consider ordering the buttermilk pancakes or fried cinnamon apples as a side, as their sweetness will balance out the savory flavor of this breakfast meal.
Grilled Catfish
If you're one of those people who loves fish, you'll be happy to know that the Grilled Catfish is also one of the best dishes at Cracker Barrel according to customers. This is a meal the restaurant chain consistently gets right, as stated by customers on various platforms.
Quite a few of them praised the dish in the comments of a Facebook reel by Cracker Barrel. Some customers wrote the catfish at this restaurant chain is their favorite meal, while many others commented that Cracker Barrel is the only place where they eat catfish.
Interestingly, it isn't just the customers who love the Grilled Catfish from Cracker Barrel, as this is what a Redditor wrote in the comments of a post where someone asked what to order at the restaurant: "The grilled catfish is the best thing on the menu. I used to get it all the time when I was a server." Though none of the customers have stated exactly why this dish tastes so good, it likely comes down to the fact that the restaurant chain is sourcing good quality catfish and follows a wonderful recipe for cooking it to perfection. Hence, it's definitely worth trying out.
Methodology
To curate this list of the best dishes at Cracker Barrel, we had to ensure we didn't stick to a single site, so that we could get varied opinions from customers across different platforms. And so, we went through a bunch of customer reviews on Reddit, Quora, Yelp, Tripadvisor, and Google Reviews, along with social media sites like Facebook and Instagram. We stuck to the reviews from the past couple of years so that we could make this list based on current preferences.
If multiple customers raved about a dish in a single post on any of the mentioned sites, it earned a spot on this list. Similarly, if we found multiple posts across these platforms where customers just couldn't stop praising a dish from Cracker Barrel, be it for its portion size or simply because they found it delicious, we knew we had to add it to this list.