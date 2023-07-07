In Case You Didn't Know, Here's What 'Cracker Barrel' Actually Means
Most of us know Cracker Barrel as a great place to grab a bite to eat, whether for a pit stop or an evening out with family. However, not everyone knows where the name 'Cracker Barrel' originated.
According to the company, the name was cooked up thanks to people's habit in the good old days of pulling up a chair and chatting around a cracker barrel at the local country store. Cracker barrels became a symbol of good times shared among friends.
In fact, "cracker barrel" was later coined as a term used to refer to the rustic nature of conversations had around the cracker barrels.
When the idea for the restaurant was born, the company wanted to create that same atmosphere within its dining rooms. So, it named the restaurant 'Cracker Barrel' to help conjure images of sharing stories and laughing with loved ones. While the name today might not make you think of storytelling, the store certainly stays true to its old-time roots.
What was the original idea behind Cracker Barrel?
You now know Cracker Barrel was named for sharing stories around cracker barrels at a local country store. However, what was the original idea behind Cracker Barrel, and why did the owners model it after a country store?
Originally, Dan Evans cooked up the idea for Cracker Barrel in 1969. This was right when the interstate was being built across the U.S., and hundreds of travelers made their way along it each day to visit friends and family from out of town.
Evans saw that people needed a place to rest, put up their feet, and enjoy good times around the table. He created a concept of an old country store where people could enjoy a nice meal together. He felt that old country stores were a place that would conjure up positive memories, which is why the restaurant has the theme it does today.
What's changed since Cracker Barrel was born?
Cracker Barrel has come a long way since its inception, and quite a few things have changed. One of the major changes has been to the Cracker Barrel menu, which was originally handwritten on brown paper bags. Not only that, but they were full of local phrases and spelling errors to give them a hometown feel.
Besides the look and feel of the menu, Fox News shares that Cracker Barrel has also significantly updated what's on the menu. Before the 1980s, there were no daily specials and drink selections were limited to just 13 items! Today, of course, the menu has grown, and now diners can enjoy various foods.
Another thing that's changed since the company came to be is what it sells. When Cracker Barrel was first born, it wasn't just a restaurant and country store but also a gas station. The gas piece has been done away with today, although you can still enjoy tasty meals, grab-and-go souvenirs, and cracker barrel conversations.