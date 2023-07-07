In Case You Didn't Know, Here's What 'Cracker Barrel' Actually Means

Most of us know Cracker Barrel as a great place to grab a bite to eat, whether for a pit stop or an evening out with family. However, not everyone knows where the name 'Cracker Barrel' originated.

According to the company, the name was cooked up thanks to people's habit in the good old days of pulling up a chair and chatting around a cracker barrel at the local country store. Cracker barrels became a symbol of good times shared among friends.

In fact, "cracker barrel" was later coined as a term used to refer to the rustic nature of conversations had around the cracker barrels.

When the idea for the restaurant was born, the company wanted to create that same atmosphere within its dining rooms. So, it named the restaurant 'Cracker Barrel' to help conjure images of sharing stories and laughing with loved ones. While the name today might not make you think of storytelling, the store certainly stays true to its old-time roots.