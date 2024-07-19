The Top Tip To Remember Before Freezing Strawberries

Flash freezing starts with strawberries that have been washed, dried, and stems removed. It's also a good idea to have a general idea of how you plan to use them before you put them in the freezer. This will influence whether or not you want to cut them up or leave them whole. For most uses, you will probably want to cut them up. If you plan to use them for a pie or cake, slice them up as you would normally do. Whole, frozen strawberries become like ice cubes once they've been in the freezer for a day, which can wreak havoc on your blender if you plan to use them for smoothies.

Once you know how you plan on using them and have sliced them up, line a baking pan with parchment paper and place the strawberries, cut side down, on the pan in a single layer. Then, place the pan in the freezer for between two and six hours. You want your strawberries to be hard before you transfer them to a freezer-safe container, ensuring you remove any excess air before sealing it up.