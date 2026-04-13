15 Five Below Chocolate Bars To Look For On Your Shopping Trip

For anyone unfamiliar, Five Below is a discount retail chain with most of its products priced at five dollars or less. At Five Below, you can find everything from toys to tech accessories to clothing, and more. There are also household items, craft kits, beauty items, and even pet supplies. You can find just about anything there, including a wide selection of snacks and candies to fulfill any cravings you may have. And if you're specifically in the mood for chocolate, then you're in luck — Five Below has plenty of chocolate bars for you to choose from.

To help you know what to look for the next time you're at Five Below (or while you're browsing its website), we've made a list of some of the most notable chocolate bars the chain offers. The list includes classic candy bars, like Snickers or 3 Musketeers, as well as more unique choices, such as an orange chocolate Kit Kat or a cheesecake-inspired chocolate. Plus, you'll be delighted to know that everything on this list is, indeed, under five bucks. And while you're buying chocolate, you can also look out for the nine Five Below finds that will declutter your kitchen.