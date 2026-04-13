15 Five Below Chocolate Bars To Look For On Your Shopping Trip
For anyone unfamiliar, Five Below is a discount retail chain with most of its products priced at five dollars or less. At Five Below, you can find everything from toys to tech accessories to clothing, and more. There are also household items, craft kits, beauty items, and even pet supplies. You can find just about anything there, including a wide selection of snacks and candies to fulfill any cravings you may have. And if you're specifically in the mood for chocolate, then you're in luck — Five Below has plenty of chocolate bars for you to choose from.
To help you know what to look for the next time you're at Five Below (or while you're browsing its website), we've made a list of some of the most notable chocolate bars the chain offers. The list includes classic candy bars, like Snickers or 3 Musketeers, as well as more unique choices, such as an orange chocolate Kit Kat or a cheesecake-inspired chocolate. Plus, you'll be delighted to know that everything on this list is, indeed, under five bucks. And while you're buying chocolate, you can also look out for the nine Five Below finds that will declutter your kitchen.
Hershey's Special Dark Chocolate Bar
Hershey's is one of the most well-known chocolate brands out there, so it's only fitting that we start the list with a Hershey's bar. If you're in the mood for something different than a classic milk chocolate version, try picking up one of these Hershey's special dark chocolate bars — especially if you tend to prefer dark over milk chocolate. This bar, described as "mildly sweet chocolate" on the label, is a simple yet delicious treat guaranteed to satisfy your chocolate craving. Buy the Hershey's special dark chocolate bar for $1.99.
BeeMax Angel Hair Chocolate
This chocolate bar from Beemax is one of the more unique options on this list. Beemax — a fairly new Belgian chocolate brand founded in 2021 — features raspberry-flavored chocolate that's filled with cotton candy and pistachio cream. It's great for anyone who loves a burst of super-sweet flavor. But despite all of the sweetness — from the chocolate itself and the cotton candy — you can also expect some savory nuttiness and a hint of tartness from the raspberry. Buy the BeeMax angel hair chocolate bar for $5.
Heath Milk Chocolate English Toffee Bar
If you're a toffee lover, you probably find yourself reaching for a Heath bar when you want chocolate. The Heath bar consists of milk chocolate filled with English toffee, which is made with almonds (so it's plenty nutty, as well). Enjoy this tasty toffee chocolate bar on its own or grab a few, break it into pieces, and use it to make a super easy Klondike Heath Bar ice cream cake. Buy the Heath Bar from Five Below for just $1.
Crunch Milk Chocolate Candy Bar
If you're in the mood for a classic candy bar with no extra frills, then one of the options at your disposal is the Crunch bar. As Crunch lovers know, the bar is made up of milk chocolate that's filled with crispy rice. It's the go-to candy bar for anyone who loves a satisfying crunch — but may not necessarily want that crunch to come in the form of a nutty addition. It's not overly complicated, but the crisped rice still adds an extra oomph that takes it to the next level. Buy the Crunch milk chocolate bar for $1.99.
Lindt Lindor White Chocolate Truffle Bar
Five Below has white chocolate lovers covered, too, with this Lindt Lindor white chocolate truffle bar. It's smooth, rich, creamy, and all around delicious. Enjoy this bar on its own or, to take it to the next level, combine it with the unexpected wine you should pair with white chocolate: Moscato. When paired with the richness of white chocolate, Moscato's fruitiness creates the perfect after-dinner sweet treat. Buy the Lindt Lindor white chocolate truffle bar for $4.
Milky Way Midnight Dark Chocolate, Share Size
If you want a Milky Way that has dark chocolate instead of milk chocolate, grab the Milky Way Midnight Dark bar. It has everything you love about a Milky Way — including the caramel and nougat filling (although this nougat is vanilla-flavored) — but with dark chocolate for a less-sweet but still decadent and delicious treat. Additionally, this is the sharing size, so it comes with two individual bars for you to split with a friend (if you're in the sharing mood). You can also use this midnight dark Milky Way to make a delectible chocolate bliss s'mores bar if you're feeling even more extravagant. Buy the share-size Milky Way midnight dark chocolate bar from Five Below for $2.99.
Hershey's Milk Chocolate Whole Almonds Candy Bar
Here's another Hershey's variation to try: milk chocolate with whole almonds. If you love a nutty chocolate bar, then this is right up your alley; because it uses whole almonds, you can rest assured that the nutty flavor is front and center. Plus, the whole almonds ensure that there is plenty of satisfying crunch in every single bite. Meanwhile, the bar also still has the smooth, sweet chocolate that we love from a classic Hershey's bar. Buy the Hershey's milk chocolate with whole almonds candy bar for $1.99.
Ghirardelli Sea Salt Caramel Dark Chocolate Squares
Ghirardelli is a beloved, high-quality chocolate brand — and, if you agree, read about the nine facts you need to know about the Ghirardelli Chocolate company. With this in mind, it's always a safe bet to buy a Ghirardelli bar, like this sea salt and caramel dark chocolate version at Five Below. It has the irresistible combination of salty and sweet, so you may just be tempted to eat the whole bar — but, if you want to savor it, it comes in easy-to-break squares so you can portion as much as you'd like at once. Buy the Ghirardelli sea salt and caramel dark chocolate bar for $4.
BeeMax Matcha Strawberry Cream Chocolate
If you love both chocolate and matcha, this is the chocolate bar for you: BeeMax matcha strawberry cream chocolate. This bar is essentially chocolate stuffed with a strawberry matcha-flavored cream, so you can expect something sweet, fruity, and a little bit earthy (thanks to the matcha) all at once. And, if you're still in the mood for the matcha-chocolate combination after you finish this bar, you can make a batch of hot chocolate matcha marble cake. Buy the BeeMax matcha strawberry cream chocolate bar from Five Below for $5.
KitKat Orange Chocolate
If you're a KitKat enthusiast, you'll be elated to know that Five Below has a unique, imported flavor: orange chocolate. Anyone who loves a citrusy-infused chocolate bar needs to give this KitKat a try. Each bag comes with nine individually wrapped pieces. If you're still in an adventurous mood, you can try another unique KitKat flavor Five Below offers: strawberry chocolate. You may even like one or both of these flavors more than the original — in this case, you should stock up while you're there. Buy the orange chocolate KitKat pack for $5.
Hershey's Cookies 'N' Creme Candy Bar
We've got one more flavor of a Hershey's candy bar for you: cookies 'n creme. This tasty and decadent candy bar is made up of white chocolate with crunchy chocolate cookie pieces dispersed throughout. It's creamy, chocolatey, and all-around the dream candy bar for anyone who is obsessed with all things cookies and cream. Enjoy this bar on its own, or break it into pieces and use it as a topping for ice cream (cookies-and-cream flavor or otherwise) for the ultimate sweet treat. Buy the Hershey's cookies 'n creme candy bar for $1.99.
BeeMax Cheesecake Chocolate
Whenever you have a craving for cheesecake, you could go out and buy some, or you could bake a cheesecake at home — or there's an option that costs less and takes no time or effort: Eat this BeeMax cheesecake-flavored chocolate bar. It consists of Belgian chocolate that is stuffed with a lemon cheesecake-flavored cream. It's a rich and decadent chocolate bar that has all of the delicious flavors of cheesecake, as well as the smooth and creamy taste of Belgian chocolate. Buy the BeeMax cheesecake chocolate bar for $5.
3 Musketeers Candy Bar
Fascinatingly, food rationing helped create the 3 Musketeers bar that we know (and love) today. This really highlights just how long the candy has been around — and it still remains one of the most popular chocolate bars on the market. So, it's only natural that you'd be able to buy it at most retail stores, Five Below included. After all, it's a classic for a reason — the combination of milk chocolate with the whipped nougat filling is just as delectable a pairing today as it was decades ago. It's hard to beat a classic. Buy the 3 Musketeers candy bar for $1.99.
Cadbury Dairy Roast Almond Milk Chocolate Candy Bar
There's a lot to learn about the Cadbury chocolate company — and, if you're interested, you can read our list of 15 sweet facts about Cadbury, including when it was invented and how it inspired "Charlie and the Chocolate Factory." Learning about the chocolate company may just make you appreciate the Cadbury chocolate bars — such as the milk chocolate roast almond bar that you can buy at Five Below — even more. Either way, you can buy this bar anytime you want a nutty, creamy chocolate bar that's guaranteed to be tasty. Buy the Cadbury Dairy Roasted Almond Milk Chocolate candy bar from Five Below for $3.50.
Snickers Candy Bar, Share Size
For the last item on this list, we have one more classic candy bar: Snickers. For nutty candy lovers, Snickers is hard to top with its ultra-tasty combination of milk chocolate, roasted peanuts, caramel, and whipped nougat that creates a creamy, nutty, savory, and sweet flavor all at once. This specific bar is the share size, so it comes with two Snickers bars in one packaging — share if you please, or enjoy the extra Snickers to yourself. Buy the share-size Snickers bar for $2.99.