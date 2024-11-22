The Unexpected Wine You Should Drink With White Chocolate

If you like the idea of pairing wine with chocolate, then you'll want to find out the best wines to pair with each type of chocolate. If white chocolate is your go-to, then you'll want to pay especially close attention. To find out everything to know about pairing white chocolate with wine, Daily Meal spoke with an expert: Victoria Johnson, the Head Chocolatier at Temper Chocolates in Denver, Colorado.

Johnson says, "If you're a white chocolate lover, a good pairing for this creamy buttery chocolate would be a light wine like a Moscato because the light bubbly and fruitiness of the wine cuts the fatty and rich but sweet chocolate." Moscato is a sweet wine, so, paired with white chocolate, you have yourself one indulgent after-dinner sweet treat. In fact, it's one of the sweet wines that are perfect for beginners, along with White Zinfandel, Sauternes, Riesling, and more — so you may want to give one of these other wines a try if you can't find a bottle of Moscato for any reason (or simply want to try a few options with the white chocolate).