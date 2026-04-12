The 3 Best Aldi Stores Worldwide, According To Customers

Plenty of grocery shoppers worldwide appreciate Aldi for its range of quality and affordable goods. But as a business, Aldi's relentless focus on affordability means there's not a lot of room for variety from store to store. Each location being about the same size and generally selling the same merchandise helps streamline the entire business and keep costs lower.

That said, there are a handful of Aldi locations that stand out from the thousands of stores worldwide, in part because of their unusual sizes. They include a handful of rare, konbini-style grab-and-go concepts exclusively in Australia, about half the size of a typical store, with options unseen elsewhere.

But the world's best Aldis also includes some of its largest stores. Philadelphia is home to the biggest Aldi in the United States, and the city of Mülheim, Germany, hosts the biggest Aldi in the world. The mostly smaller-format grocery chain isn't afraid of big stores where it makes sense (as shown by an upcoming 25,000-square-foot flagship store in Manhattan), and these existing big stores make unique impacts in their communities as well.