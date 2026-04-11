19 US Cities Every Foodie Should Have On Their Bucket List

Locals don't want this city added to any up-and-coming food or travel list because they know how special this place really is and want to keep it that way. Don't be fooled by the absence of Michelin stars — James Beard award winners and elevated chefs abound, creating small, local spots that are niche, welcoming, and undoubtedly delicious. And to be clear, you'll find way more than lobster here. From coffee and the iconic biscuits at Tandem to elevated Latin inspo at Papi and Califia Cantina y Fonda, the city's diversity knows no bounds.

That diversity is beyond what most people know. In Portland, you can make your way through a basement door for authentic Cambodian at Oun Lido's, indulge in an array of Japanese favorites at Mami, Miyake, or Izakaya Minato, then close out the night with an elevated cocktail at Silver Street by Taj. Enjoy classic Italian at ViA VECCHiA, authentic Tex-Mex at Teralingua, and of course, an array of seafood types and price points will ensure you're fully satisfied after your time in Maine.

Where can you find the perfect lobster roll? Locals and tourists will never agree. Head to the water for a great deal at Gilbert's Chowder House or hit up the mainstays at Luke's Lobster or The Porthole. But the elevated fare at Eventide, described by The New York Times as serving "the Ferrari of Lobster rolls," never disappoints. Nor does the elegant dining at Scales — if you can get a seat. Portland is more than just lobster and oysters, but don't sleep on those local delicacies, which are not to be missed.