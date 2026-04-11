19 US Cities Every Foodie Should Have On Their Bucket List
Some people travel for beaches, some travel for history, and others travel to eat. Fly to Bangkok for its iconic street food, spend some time in Mexico City indulging in heritage dishes, head to France for the massive collection of Michelin stars, or maybe seafood on a Moroccan beach is your thing. No matter your eating style or preference, traveling for food is a category of its own. If you're in the US, you don't have to travel far for stellar food options, which is why we put together a list of the top food cities that are worth exploring.
Looking at notable publications, the Michelin Guide, chef recommendations, and our own knowledge base, we created a list of 19 foodie cities that are a must if you love to eat. Some locations are tried and true classics, while others are up-and-coming or simply fly under the radar. Grab your foodie bucket list and see where you need to go next. From high-end tastings to local hole-in-the-wall joints, there's something for everyone in these dining destinations.
1. New Orleans, Louisiana
When people think of food in New Orleans, they imagine po' boys, beignets, crawfish, and delicious Cajun dishes. While they aren't wrong, there's an expansive and diverse history of cuisine in this historic city. The word Creole alone has a complex and ever-changing definition, spanning the influence from Spain, France, and the West Indies. Along with other cultures that set down roots in NOLA, such as Vietnamese refugees and Sicilian migrants, you can see how this city's food scene took root, grew, and evolved.
With high-end French, cozy courtyard hideaways, and epic cocktails with jazz, this city has it all. A 2025 favorite global food destination at Travel + Leisure, it's clear this city has a unique vibe, and with one bite, you'll agree. Honduran, Spanish, French, African, Vietnamese — NOLA runs the gamut on food genres. Try visiting Acamaya for some elevated, authentic Mexican, Senegalese at Dakar NOLA, or Tan Dinh for Vietnamese.
While NOLA has a range of food options, you can never go wrong with classic southern dishes and local favorites. On the elevated end, there are places like Coquette, offering contemporary southern cuisine and locally sourced products with James Beard recognition. Then there's the community bridge with places like Café Reconcile. Here, you can get soul food like po boys and gumbo while supporting the restaurant's non-profit workforce training program. Students and locals also have the opportunity to intern, gain experience, and build a career from scratch, just like the food. Community, comfort food, and creativity — that's NOLA.
2. Dallas, Texas
Did you know there's a Thai street food market at a Buddhist Temple in Dallas? This Southern city that's rightly known for epic BBQ has a lot more range than most folks know. In Dallas, you can enjoy luxury shopping and eats, grab traditional smoked meats and sides, and you can also enjoy artsy neighborhoods boasting epic tacos and ramen that would rival any other major foodie city, including its siblings, Austin and Houston.
For high-end fare, most head to the Highland Park Village. Sadelle's is a brunch institution, but don't sleep on the village's other options. Tex-Mex at Mi Cocina or a steak at the iconic Café Pacific won't fail your palate. But there's more luxury in Dallas than in previous years. This city made its first appearance in the Michelin Guide in 2024. In 2025, it upgraded to two Michelin stars, with the French contemporary Mamani, and Tatsu offering Japanese fare.
You should also take some time to explore the Deep Ellum neighborhood. For tacos, head to Revolver Taco Lounge or the locally loved Pepe's and Mito's. For BBQ, stop by Terry Black's. Did you know Dallas also has a huge selection of speakeasys? Seriously, this city has it all. Check out La Viuda Negra, disguised as a bridal shop, or try and locate the infamous Bourbon & Banter, which involves a phone booth and password.
3. Portland, Maine
Locals don't want this city added to any up-and-coming food or travel list because they know how special this place really is and want to keep it that way. Don't be fooled by the absence of Michelin stars — James Beard award winners and elevated chefs abound, creating small, local spots that are niche, welcoming, and undoubtedly delicious. And to be clear, you'll find way more than lobster here. From coffee and the iconic biscuits at Tandem to elevated Latin inspo at Papi and Califia Cantina y Fonda, the city's diversity knows no bounds.
That diversity is beyond what most people know. In Portland, you can make your way through a basement door for authentic Cambodian at Oun Lido's, indulge in an array of Japanese favorites at Mami, Miyake, or Izakaya Minato, then close out the night with an elevated cocktail at Silver Street by Taj. Enjoy classic Italian at ViA VECCHiA, authentic Tex-Mex at Teralingua, and of course, an array of seafood types and price points will ensure you're fully satisfied after your time in Maine.
Where can you find the perfect lobster roll? Locals and tourists will never agree. Head to the water for a great deal at Gilbert's Chowder House or hit up the mainstays at Luke's Lobster or The Porthole. But the elevated fare at Eventide, described by The New York Times as serving "the Ferrari of Lobster rolls," never disappoints. Nor does the elegant dining at Scales — if you can get a seat. Portland is more than just lobster and oysters, but don't sleep on those local delicacies, which are not to be missed.
4. Kansas City, Missouri
Brisket, burnt ends, and ribs with a thick, ketchup-based sauce — this is Kansas City barbecue. Many get lost in the Texas history and the music of Nashville, or comfort classics of South Carolina, but K.C. is a staple for smoked cooking. Gates Bar-B-Q is an institution, but you'll find a lot more where that came from. Arthur Bryant's, Oklahoma Joe's, the list feels endless.
Beyond barbecue, there's more than meets the eye, and this landlocked city seems to get left out of most foodie articles. People wait for local favorites, like a Vietnamese coffee at Café Cà Phê or Liberian food at Fannie's African & Tropical Cuisine. There's even a popular Palestinian American café called Baba's Pantry. The menu is stellar, and the hummus comes highly recommended. However, the Mexican influence here is also alive and well. Check out spots like Yoli Tortilleria and Ortega's Restaurant.
While casual is key, Kansas City has a wealth of elevated options, too. Try the 10-course dinner at Corvino Supper Club & Tasting Room and indulge in fine dining bites like their buckwheat dumplings with osetra caviar, or grab dinner at the Town Company and dig into a smoked egg doused with trout roe. And don't forget about the city's craft beer game. Casual Animal Brewery and Vine Street Brewing Co offer a great selection of beers in fun and artsy spaces.
5. New York City, New York
Can you even talk about a food city without bringing up NYC? You'd be hard-pressed to find another location in the U.S. that has the range this city does. From street food to diverse neighborhoods, to Michelin stars and local dives, it really does have it all.
New York City is all about mood, and food should follow the vibes. Feeling like tapas? Make a trip to Mercado Little Spain in Hudson Yard for small plates and wine. Feeling like oysters or even sweets? A stroll through Chelsea Market in the Meatpacking District promises to quell your hunger. You can even have a taste of Indonesia at Warung Selasa, found within the Indo Java mini mart in Elmhurst. A quick bite at LOS TACOS No. 1 never hurt anyone, and nor did an elevated drink at The Dead Rabbit.
When it comes to pizza, there's a lot to choose from. The Michelin Guide leads to Don Antonio, but can anything truly top John's of Bleecker Street in Greenwich Village? Many would argue no. Elsewhere, there's Semma for Michelin-starred Indian, Ha's Snack Bar for a Vietnamese-French fusion, and Atomix for a killer Korean tasting menu. Egyptian seafood, Creole, Japanese, classic American — you can find it all around every corner of the five boroughs. We suggest you start exploring.
6. Denver, Colorado
Breweries, art, sports, and endless food with a mountain backdrop. This is Denver, and the food scene here should not be missed. This city had a massive glow-up over the last decade, making its culinary world shine in a variety of ways.
A great starting point in Denver is RiNo — the River North Arts District. Here, you can walk around refurbished buildings and an impressive collection of street art and murals. Start with coffee or lunch at the Denver Central Market. The building alone is worth the stop, but along the streets, you'll also find killer BBQ at Pit Fiend, cocktails at the breathtaking Death & Co. Denver location or The Cooper Lounge with a more classic take, unreal Chinese backed by an array of recognition at Hop Alley, and Mexican specialities at Michelin Guide recognized La Diabla Pozole y Mezcal.
In the city proper, there are so many neighborhoods, popular streets, and hidden gems to peruse. Make your way to Mead St. Provisions for an epic sandwich from their deli and enjoy a cocktail while you wait, or head to Sap Sua for some non-traditional, James Beard award-winning Vietnamese. And don't sleep on the breweries. With the Denver Beer Trail, the options can seem overwhelming. Start with a few favorites: Cerebral Brewing, Ratio Beerworks, Odell Brewing Co., or Our Mutual Friend won't do you wrong.
7. Santa Fe, New Mexico
Pueblo, Spanish, and Mexican culinary traditions abound in Santa Fe. While you'll find a range of food options, from local coffee shops to high-end joints decorated beautifully with indigenous decor, the roots of the area always shine through. Prepare your nose for red and green hatch chilies while you enjoy the city as a work of art.
Last year, Travel + Leisure's readers voted Santa Fe the number one travel destination, and it's easy to see why, especially when it comes to food. There are tried and true staples like Coyote Café, The Compound, Tomasita's, and Geronimo, where you'll feel the history of the area through a culinary journey. Beans, chiles, and salsas bring you into the depth of the city.
However, a burgeoning evolution of ancient tradition is carving its way through the desert backdrop. Coffee shops like Iconik Coffee Roasters offer local fare and space for digital nomads, but don't sleep on Bread Shop or Betterday. For dinner, Paloma is the perfect combination of New Mexico and Mexican cuisine. For New Mexican fare, The Shed is a must. And while we don't often think of beer when we think about New Mexico, Rowley Farmhouse Ales is a stop you can't miss.
8. Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
Philly is known for obsessive sports fans and a whole lot of U.S. history, but the food scene is a hidden gem. From high-end rooftop dining to an array of local bars, there is more than meets the eye. Yes, grab yourself a classic cheesesteak at Pat's or Geno's and enjoy Market Street, but make sure you spend some time in Philly's other neighborhoods, too.
A great start is Fishtown. Located across the bridge, take the subway and step into a neighborhood where food, music, and art collide. Grab a pint at Frankford Hall's beer garden or dig into some stellar BBQ at Fette Sau, located in what looks like a small house that opens up into a massive warehouse space and courtyard. But if you want a killer cheesesteak — and we mean gourmet level — a stop at Joe's Steaks + Soda Shop is a must (and you can BYOB). You can enjoy Polish fare at Little Walter's, Thai at Kalaya, and Lebanese at Suraya. This is an up-and-coming area of the city that will have the foodies singing.
Philadelphia recently got its own section in the Michelin Guide Northeast Cities. There are some seriously elevated food options here, especially in Rittenhouse Square. Her Place Supper Club and Mawn are notable, but there's nothing like a trip to the Reading Terminal Market. Peruse the stalls and grab a snack along the way. Ice cream, seafood, pastries — it's all here.
9. Seattle, Washington
Everyone knows the Pike Place Market sign as a symbol of food and history in Seattle, along with the roots of Starbucks, but this epic city has a lot to offer by way of its food scene beyond just seafood. With that said, you have to see at least one fish toss before you head home. High-end eats, authentic Asian dishes, and craft breweries put this city on the food map.
What makes Seattle's food scene so enjoyable is the diversity. Indulge in high-end Filipino fare at Archipelago, Vietnamese at Ba Bar, or Japanese plates at Tomo, which is located in a former adult video store. However, for the lunch scene, you don't have to get fancy or have a sit-down meal. If you're craving some Jamaican BBQ, head to Lil Red's Takeout for some jerk chicken and burnt ends.
In this city, it's not just about the restaurants, but the passion behind the food. Most haunts here focus on sustainability, using the resources of the land to create masterful dishes. Just like at Stoneburner, serving up rustic Italian using items from its rooftop garden and wheat grown right in the state. Westward holds the same philosophy, using locally sourced seafood like oysters and the catch of the day to represent the city, bringing out natural flavors in a beautiful way. In Seattle, food is a way of life.
10. Chicago, Illinois
If there's one city famous for its iconic dishes, it has to be Chicago. Deep dish pizza, the Chicago dog, and Italian beef sandwiches are symbols of the city and staples for locals and tourists alike, but Chicago has far more food gems to explore. Within 200 neighborhoods and counting, you'll find the classics, but you'll also find excellent brunch spots, Michelin-starred restaurants, and community favorites showcasing the range of family traditions and ethnicities within the city.
When it comes to Chicago deep dish pizza, we plead the fifth on the "best," but you can't go wrong with local favorites like Giordano's, Gino's East, or Lou Malnati's. Other classics in the city include Quartino Ristorante for family-style Italian and Frontera Grill, which touts the best Mexican label. If you're looking for a high-end dinner, though, Alinea is a top option with three Michelin stars to back up its international reputation. If you want a literal high-end meal, you can always check out the Ledge at Willis Tower.
After a selfie with The Bean and some time on Navy Pier, it's back to scouring the culinary diversity of the city. Get a taste of Hawaii at Da Local Boy Cafe, indulge in Basque specialities at Asador Bastian, or snack on a legit Italian beef at Johnnie's in Elmwood Park. Don't forget the gems in the West Loop like Swadesi and Maxwells Trading, either. This historic area has had a facelift while keeping its original charm.
11. San Francisco, California
Seeking out some hot Michelin finds? You'll find a lot of options here in San Francisco. From stars to Bib Gourmand and Guide recs, there's a lot to choose from. Spots like Flour + Water, Zuni Café, and Quince will change what you know and love about food in the best ways.
But San Francisco didn't become a top culinary city through Michelin fare alone. At least one Filipino meal here is a must. Check out Señor Sisig for some casual street food or the elevated Abacá offering small plates and fancy bites. And of course, grab yourself some epic Mexican fare. While there are too many incredible options to name, La Taqueria in the Mission district has withstood the test of time and ends up on a lot of food lists for a reason.
You can't come to SF without enjoying one (or many) food truck options, and there are a lot of hidden gems scattered throughout this city. If you're looking for Asian fusion, be on the lookout for The Chairman and try the Coca-Cola braised pork buns or karaage chicken buns. For Mexican, go for the legendary names like El Gallo Giro and El Tonayense, both cooking up tacos, tortas, and a whole lot of traditional flavors. If you're not in the mood to chase food throughout the city, you can always head to Spark Social, a permanent food truck spot where the lineup changes daily. Easy, peasy, and always delicious.
12. Charleston, South Carolina
Southern fare with elevated options is what you'll find in Charleston. In between a day-trip to the beach and a stroll through the historic downtown, grab a pastry at one of the markets, brunch it up with shrimp and grits, and dive deeper into the elevated dining scene with a chef's tasting. However, straight-up BBQ and seafood never hurt anyone. All food avenues lead to a stellar culinary experience.
Lowcountry tradition is celebrated in this coastal area with Michelin star spots like Wild Common and Chubby Fish. However, spots like Vern's and Husk shift the culinary narrative in a way that pays homage to the past yet looks toward the future. But a chef's tasting doesn't have to break the bank. Enjoy an epic journey through locally sourced food at a chef's tasting at R. Kitchen. With the freedom to play, the chefs will ensure an unforgettable adventure.
But Charleston isn't just on the food map for Michelin. Start your day at a local coffee shop like Kudu Coffee & Craft Beer or grab a biscuit from Callie's Hot Little Biscuit. For lunch, take a trip to Bowens Island Restaurant. From the views and decor to the oysters and seafood platters, you won't leave disappointed. But no trip to SC is complete without some BBQ. Head to Rodney Scott's for some James Beard award-winning meats, or stop by Miller's All Day for brunch that never seems to end. Waffles, biscuits and gravy, rotating grits — you can enjoy it all.
13. Austin, Texas
Austin is a known quantity when it comes to good eats. There's a reason people flock to this city for Michelin stars, food trucks, bar scene, and BBQ. And boy, is there some great BBQ. Stop by La Barbecue, run by James Beard-recognized chef Ali Clem, for some classic fare or take it up an elevated notch at Dai Due, where chefs Jesse Griffiths and Janie Ramirez keep the Texas touch with farm-to-table ingredients.
While many head to Rainey Street for the nightlife at the bungalow bars, there's also an array of food trucks if you're having a long night. In the morning, the food trucks save lives. Breakfast tacos are a must in Austin, so stop by Veracruz All Natural. If you can't find the truck, they have a storefront, too. Grab a coffee at Cuvée or Houndstooth, too, and you're ready to start your day.
Did you know Austin is also big on wine? There are a ton of wine bars to check out during your travels, like Aviary Wine & Kitchen or June's All Day. And when in Texas, you can't leave without at least one proper Tex-Mex meal. For this type of dining experience, the city is your oyster. Check out Cuantos Tacos, featured by Michelin's Bib Gourmand. There's a reason the Guide loves them so.
14. Portland, Oregon
High-end, microbreweries, truck pods, wine adjacent — the City of Roses in the Pacific Northwest seems to have it all when it comes to food. There are six quadrants to explore, each offering a unique vibe. You'll find everything from coffee spots to local eateries that everyone adores. Hop on a bike and start pedaling to your next meal.
If you know Portland, you know Le Pigeon, an acclaimed French spot that features a seasonal tasting menu only. You won't find à la carte here. But this city is more than classic culinary, with spots like Kachka featuring elevated zakuski. Think Slavic tapas with caviar and vodka. Doesn't sound like a bad night at all. From modern Haitian at Kann to authentic Thai at Langbaan, you always seem to be a stone's throw away from a great bite.
While the food is great, the drink scene is also noteworthy. With over 200 vineyards in the nearby Willamette Valley, you will never go thirsty for wine. Portland is also noted as one of the best U.S. beer cities, so we can't forget the microbreweries. Stop by Breakside Brewing or Baerlic Brewing with its beer garden. And if you prefer coffee, the city has even more independent roasters than breweries. Morning, noon, and night, it seems you're covered on every thirst front.
15. Los Angeles, California
There's no question that L.A.'s food scene is one of the best and most diverse in the country. High-end innovation, hidden gems, cultural hot spots, and wellness-forward haunts litter the city within its 72 suburbs. Enjoy Thai street food at Night + Market, classic Jewish deli fare at Freedman's, and Moroccan vibes at Saffy's. You can jump from country to country within a full day of exploring.
The choice in L.A. can seem overwhelming, but the key here is understanding that there's truly something for every palate. Whether you're in the mood for tacos from a food truck or an elevated tasting menu, each bite stands out. You'll find pockets of cultural flavor, like at Koreatown's Surawon Tofu House, or take a trip to Mexico City's Xochimilco with a fruit cup from Frutas Marquez.
Nothing screams L.A. like its bougie brunch spots and experimental chef menus. For the former, you can't leave the city without a meal at Redbird. Put your best dress on and dig into a tasting menu at Restaurant Ki and Holbox, which are sure to impress the palate and the eyes.
16. Honolulu, Hawaii
Hawaii may be known for its incredible beaches and epic hikes, but the food scene is blooming and has been for some time. Oahu has an array of culinary ventures scattered throughout the palm trees and surfer sanctuaries, with Honolulu claiming its spot at the top through a variety of food publications within the past 10 years.
For Hawaiian classics, head to a local haunt like Helena's Hawaiian Food, touting its James Beard American Classic award, but don't miss out on spots like Kapa Hale, which centers its menu on locally sourced food. On the same front, no trip to the island is complete without a stop at the iconic MW Restaurant located inside a car dealership. However, don't sleep on local treats like a pineapple soft serve from Banan or a Shave Ice from Waiola. You also can't leave the island without trying poi. The locals suggest hitting up a farmer's market for the real deal.
Oahu's island culture is a true intersection, with considerable influence from Asia, with prevalent Japanese, Filipino, and Vietnamese, to name just a few. Aburiya Ibushi, Le's Banh Mi, and Thelma's offer a variety of flavors and stories stemming from passed-down recipes from across the world. Sushi is a must if it's your thing, so add a stop at Yohei Sushi KAHALA to your itinerary. In need of a good cocktail? Look no further than The Lei Stand. But don't forget about the island's coffee culture, too. If you're not sure what you want, head to Maunakea Marketplace and try a little bit of everything.
17. Las Vegas, Nevada
Las Vegas is a lot of things to a lot of people. From gambling and musical entertainment to fun and art at Area 15, there's a wealth of activities to enjoy. But one thing is for certain: This city has a spectacular food scene.
Starting on the strip, you know you're going to get a killer meal, whether at The Buffet at Bellagio or at Wakuda, in the Venetian hotel, where you can enjoy an elevated Japanese cocktail and sushi from a two-time Michelin restaurant veteran. There, you can also book a reservation at Cote for Michelin-starred Korean BBQ or Bazaar Meat, where you can indulge in innovative dishes like cotton candy foie gras and caviar cones. Elsewhere, you can enjoy a hidden drink at Easy's, a speakeasy in the Aria hotel that features live jazz, or grab a seat in a plush velvet booth of the NoMad's Library Restaurant at the Park M&M, digging into American Wagyu prime rib or the signature shellfish tower in a setting that will leave you speechless. The strip offers the perfect meal at a stone's throw.
But this isn't all Sin City has to offer. Venture off the strip to Chinatown and enjoy a range of dishes with Chinese, Korean, Japanese, and Malaysian influence. Kao Gang, Shoo Loong Kan Hot Pot, and Ellie's are just a few of the top local spots. You can also enjoy Mexican at Milpa, grab a meal at the two Michelin-starred Gymkhana, or stop by the iconic Sparrow + Wolf. For a landlocked state, the menus here make you feel like you're far beyond the desert.
18. Nashville, Tennessee
Nashville has a reputation for music, barbecue, and fried chicken. While the former led the way for this city's growth, the food scene has become a staple for locals and travelers alike. With an array of burgeoning farm-to-table spots and reinventions of the local classics, you'll be hard-pressed to find a bad meal on your next trip. From tacos to pizza, there is a lot to uncover.
Can you talk about Nashville without talking about the meats? If you're used to Arby's, you'll find this is in a league of its own. Peg Leg Porker and Pelican & Pig are a must when traveling through the area, but don't forget about the fried chicken scene. Hattie B's Hot Chicken is a local legend that's worth the hype, but you should grab that and compare it to a plate of Prince's Hot Chicken. Either way, your palate will be happy.
While the tried and true local spots and meat-n-threes are not to be missed, did you know that Nashville has a booming Michelin scene? You can check out Bastion for a high-end meal, or you can peruse some cheaper fare, like the iconic Arnold's Country Kitchen and Redheaded Stranger. But there's so much more to see, with Southern classics at Audrey, casual Japanese at Kisser, or a wild Texas-Thai fusion at Curry Boys BBQ. Each neighborhood has a vibe, and they're all ready to show you what comfort classics and Southern innovation are all about.
19. Miami, Florida
Miami is a hotbed for culinary fare, and it's a city that simply cannot be left off any U.S. food guide. You'll find seafood dishes reflecting its coastal location, Southern touches from its geographical neighbors, and of course, a delicious connection to Cuban culture. You can find some of the best Cuban sandwiches in the U.S. here, and some places you should stop by are Luis or Mary's Café & Coin Laundry. Both offer no frills and true authenticity. And yes, you really can get your laundry done at the latter.
No trip to Miami is complete without a stop in the trendy Wynwood neighborhood. Here, you can't go wrong for breakfast, lunch, or dinner. Places like Alter, Zak the Baker, and Hiden make this area of the city shine. You'd be remiss if you didn't stop at Joe's Stone Crab for seafood, or Sunny's Steakhouse with its courtyard ambiance and killer chef team behind the dishes.
The fusions are what make this city a food icon, with the blending of cultures, histories, and family stories within the meals, all made with love. Like at Amelia's 1931, where you can find a menu filled with Cuban fare influenced by Peruvian and Korean flavors. The Michelin Guide is also booming in this city, citing elevated spots like Kaori in Brickell, Tam Tam for Vietnamese, and Ghee Indian Kitchen. From a quick sandwich to an oceanfront beach drink, you'll be hard-pressed to fit it all in in one visit.