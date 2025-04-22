11 Best Food Truck-Approved Cheesesteak Rules To Follow

The texture of a cheesesteak is everything. The last thing anyone wants to do is bite into a delicious, soft roll, and down into a piece of chewy steak. Many restaurants opt for steak slices, but this isn't a true food truck-style cheesesteak. What you're looking for here are pieces that are small enough for one bite, with a tender texture and tons of flavor. This is challenging to achieve with thick chunks of steak. We need steak that's thinner, can be cooked to well-done without getting tough and chewy, and has enough surface area to soak up all that seasoning.

There are a lot of opinions on the best meat to use for a cheesesteak, but In the food truck we used sliced top round, which is a good, high-quality meat. It's thin enough that it can be chopped into bite-sized pieces, creating tons of nooks and crannies for seasoning and melted cheese. It also holds up well to being steamed, which is a necessary step to add moisture and bring all the flavors of the cheesesteak together.

To create this at home, you could take the most convenient route and use Steak-umm Sliced Steak, which is thin-sliced beef. Or, you could go the extra mile and buy a pound of top round, pop it into the freezer for 20 minutes, and thinly slice it yourself. This is guaranteed to give you razor-thin slices, with the added benefit of cooking the steak from frozen, which gives you time to chop the meat on the griddle before it's fully defrosted.

