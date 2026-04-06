The Best (And Worst) Trader Joe's Cookies, According To Customer Reviews
Trader Joe's has built a loyal customer base, in large part thanks to its rotating snack selection and name-brand dupes. One of the most tempting sections of the store for those with a sweet tooth is the cookie aisle, packed with deliciously unique creations as well as some worthy store brand dupes that give the big-name products a run for their money. From creative delights inspired by international delicacies to creative flavor combinations you won't find anywhere else, Trader Joe's shelves are packed with affordable options that are easy to add to your cart.
Some cookies are so popular, they develop a cult following, and some are so impressive that customers claim they're even better than the name-brand originals that they're trying to mimic. But as any seasoned TJ's shopper knows, not every product lives up to the hype. Formulas change, textures miss the mark, or flavor just doesn't deliver on the package's promises. Based on feedback from shoppers across social media and online reviews, these are the best Trader Joe's cookies to add to your cart, and the ones that customers say you can safely skip.
Best: Chocolate chip cookie dunkers
In a cookie competition, it's difficult to beat a standard chocolate chip cookie, and nothing pairs better with this classic treat than a cold glass of milk. Because of this, TJ's optimized the standard chocolate chip cookie to make it perfect for dunking. Dunkers have an oblong shape and are thin enough to fit into a glass of milk, a warm coffee, or a steaming cup of hot chocolate. Plus, the chocolate coating on the bottom serves its own purpose as well. One Reddit commenter points out, "I was just admiring how the chocolate holds the cookie together so it doesn't crumble into the milk, it becomes a shell that holds this mushy cookie goodness in place."
Customers admire how these cookies have not just the perfect shape, but the ideal texture for soaking up whatever you're dunking them in. Plus, they have a secret ingredient that customers feel enhances the flavors: Coconut. In fact, the cookies are so irresistible that some shoppers say they have to refrain from keeping them in their house, for fear of devouring the entire tub in one sitting.
Worst: Fig cookies
If you're a fan of Nabisco's Fig Newtons, you might be tempted to try out Trader Joe's fig cookies, which look awfully similar but are far less expensive at just $2.49. However, customers online warn that despite the impressive price tag, these cookies are far from tasty. TJ's used to sell a similar product called Fig Bites, which were popular among customers, but they've rebranded them in what customers assume is a cost-cutting measure, and the new fig cookies are nothing like the delicious bites they used to be.
A disappointed customer took to Reddit to explain that there are fewer cookies per package, "and they don't taste like they used to. PLUS... they stick together something awful." Another food reviewer cites many of the same issues with the rebrand, giving the cookies a 6 out of 10 rating. The balance of flavors is off as well, where the sticky filling has an overwhelming fig flavor that pairs poorly with the chalky, crumbly cookie exterior.
Best: Chocolate creme sandwich cookies
Tim Tams, a delicious chocolate biscuit with chocolate filling, are one of the most famous Australian delicacies, and Trader Joe's Aussie-style Chocolate Crème Sandwich Cookies are a worthy dupe for the local legend, according to true Aussies online. They reportedly have a unique cinnamon and cocoa flavor and a harder texture, which differs slightly from the original, but they're still well worth buying. Despite the small differences, an Australian shopper claims the cookies are good enough to overindulge, writing on Reddit, "Found these at local TJ's (north east) and it felt like a warm hug from down under." Other reviewers describe the cookies as having an excellent crisp when you bite into them and an authentically sweet, rich chocolate flavor.
The cookie even passes the "Tim Tam Slam" test, in which you bite off the opposite corners of the cookie and drink through it like a straw. One reviewer on Instagram explains, "It was such a fun and scrumptious way to eat these cookies since the chocolate melts in your mouth even more and it's super smooth and creamy." Even former Trader Joe's employees confirm that these chocolate creme sandwiches/chocolate straws are some of the best cookies that the store has to offer. If you like these, at just $3.49 for a pack, we have a list of other delicious Trader Joe's foods you can buy for under $5.
Worst: Chocolate-covered wafer cookie
Trader Joe's makes plenty of dupes that are just as delicious as the originals, if not more so, but not every TJ's recreation is worthy. One of the cookie dupes that receives a lot of criticism online is the chocolate-covered wafer cookie, which is a TJ's take on a KitKat bar. A customer posted their disappointment with the cookie on Reddit, saying, "I was hoping this would be like a Kit Kat, but the wafer was much thicker and the chocolate have a weird taste like almost nutty... I can't explain it."
Others chime in, claiming that the chocolate tastes like wax and the cookie has a bizarre aftertaste. A food reviewer agrees that the TJ's wafer cookie can't compete with the classic KitKat bar, noticing that the layer of chocolate is so thin that you can actually see the wafer through it. All in all, Trader Joe's has plenty of excellent copycats, but this isn't one of them. If you're looking to satisfy your chocolate cravings, look out for one of these chocolate bars at Trader Joe's instead.
Best: Maple leaf cookies
If you love to douse your pancakes in sweet, rich syrup, this sandwich cookie is for you. The Maple Leaf Cookies feature a deliciously sweet maple-flavored creme filling between two leaf-shaped cookies, and customers say they're nothing short of addicting. One potential reason the maple flavor is so strong in this product is that it's made in Canada, and has been since 2009. A review on Instagram calls them "superbly delicious", going on to say "The maple shortbread cookies were buttery sweet, and the filling has a rich maple cream that [complements] the shortbread cookies perfectly."
Customers also praise the generous amount of creme, which is always an important detail when evaluating any sandwich cookie. Among various maple-flavored cookies from other stores, fans say that none can compete with the strong maple flavor of this delectable treat. Despite their fall-themed appearance, this is not a seasonal product, and is thankfully available year-round.
Worst: Crispy oatmeal cookies with sea salt
In an extensive taste test comparison of Trader Joe's cookies, food reviews on YouTube placed the crispy oatmeal cookies with sea salt towards the very bottom of the list, saying "They are flavorless and ... I could maybe eat them as cereal." Another TJ's shopper on Reddit agrees, saying, "I found them boring— just vanilla cookies. No salt, no oatmeal taste."
While the sandy texture and underwhelming flavor of these cookies are a problem for some, others take greater issue with the addition of sea salt. One Instagram comment reads, "I wish the trend of adding sea salt to sweets would go away." Overall, those who love oatmeal cookies find the sea salt flavor to be an unwelcome addition to what should be a classic cookie flavor. Although these have some fans who like the sweet and salty combination, if you're going for a tried and true classic oatmeal cookie that brings back nostalgic memories of Grandma's house, these might not be for you. You might be happier exploring the Trader Joe's must-try bakery items that have thrilled customers.
Best: Chocolate and Peanut Butter Joe-Joe's
Joe-Joe's are Trader Joe's own dupe for Oreos, and over the years, the brand has come out with several interesting flavors, including ube, candy cane, cinnamon bun, and pumpkin. It even used to carry a tragically discontinued chocolate Joe-Joe that was very popular. But the flavor that reigns supreme, with many shoppers considering it a classic flavor, is the chocolate and peanut butter. The cookie features peanut butter creme filling in between the chocolate cookies, which are also dipped, or as Trader Joe's would say, "enrobed," in a peanut butter coating and drizzled with chocolate to top it all off.
Customers describe the cookie as a cross between a Girl Scout Tagalong and an Oreo, but with more peanut butter flavor and richer chocolate. They're often ranked as the best cookies that Trader Joe's has to offer, and like many of the other highly rated Trader Joe's snacks, customers claim they are dangerous to keep around the house because it's nearly impossible to limit yourself to just one.
Worst: All the Things cookies
Trader Joe's All the Things cookies are similar to an "everything but the kitchen sink" cookie, which features tons of sweet and salty additions. In fact, Trader Joe's did carry a limited edition Everything but the Kitchen Sink cookie mix, but the All the Things cookies are a highly polarizing product with lots of mixed reactions from customers online. They feature a combination of corn flakes, marshmallows, chocolate chips, and crispy rice, and some shoppers love this sweet and salty crunch. However, those who prefer a soft or chewy cookie aren't fans of the product.
Some customers expected the cookie to be softer, and were disappointed with the hard texture, like one customer on Reddit who says, "I enjoyed the flavor, but they were a little bit too crunchy for me. I was expecting the marshmallow to soften them up at least a little bit." Others agree, wishing the cookie included peanut butter or some other ingredient to improve the texture. Another review on Reddit explains that the cookie just has too much going on, saying, "There are just... too many different things in these for me. A lot of very crunchy ingredients competing with each other in every single bite." They also added that the cookies were so hard they were more like a granola bar than a cookie.
Methodology
Since "best" and "worst" is subjective, we relied on a consensus from customer reviews from several platforms for this article. We gathered feedback on the cookies from Reddit threads, social media reviews, cookie taste tests, and rankings. These insights helped to establish a clear consensus from shoppers across multiple platforms. The quality of taste and texture, as reported by customers who have tried the cookies, was also taken into account when establishing these rankings. Additionally, we reviewed customer opinions on whether or not the Trader Joe's dupes were worthy alternatives to the name-brand cookies.