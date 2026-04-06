The Best (And Worst) Trader Joe's Cookies, According To Customer Reviews

Trader Joe's has built a loyal customer base, in large part thanks to its rotating snack selection and name-brand dupes. One of the most tempting sections of the store for those with a sweet tooth is the cookie aisle, packed with deliciously unique creations as well as some worthy store brand dupes that give the big-name products a run for their money. From creative delights inspired by international delicacies to creative flavor combinations you won't find anywhere else, Trader Joe's shelves are packed with affordable options that are easy to add to your cart.

Some cookies are so popular, they develop a cult following, and some are so impressive that customers claim they're even better than the name-brand originals that they're trying to mimic. But as any seasoned TJ's shopper knows, not every product lives up to the hype. Formulas change, textures miss the mark, or flavor just doesn't deliver on the package's promises. Based on feedback from shoppers across social media and online reviews, these are the best Trader Joe's cookies to add to your cart, and the ones that customers say you can safely skip.