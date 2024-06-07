These Discontinued Trader Joe's Cookies Will Probably Never Return

Trader Joe's is no stranger to releasing an experimental sandwich cookie flavor under the iconic brand name Joe-Joe's. Over the years, shoppers have spotted flavors like Mango, Candy Cane, and even Pumpkin Spice in addition to the classic chocolate with vanilla creme. These seasonal goodies can usually be found at least once during the year as the seasons change and inventory rotates. However, some of the more unconventional cookie flavors tend to leave as quickly as they arrive, like the fan-favorite matcha-flavored Joe-Joe's that only stuck around for two seasons before being discontinued. One flavor in particular that really won the hearts of Trader Joe's shoppers was the Chocolate Joe-Joes. This classic pairing of chocolate cookies with chocolate-flavored creme was a big hit years ago when the cookie first appeared but has since been added to the list of discontinued Trader Joe's items we will likely never see again.

This isn't the first (or last) time that Trader Joe's has disappointed its shoppers by discontinuing a popular product. The grocery retailer is known for an ever-rotating inventory of specialty products and seasonal goods, keeping fans in anticipation of the return of their favorite foods. But as the years pass, it's clear certain items will likely never arrive back on Trader Joe's shelves, much to the chagrin of steadfast fans. This hasn't stopped cookie lovers from clamoring for the chocolate Joe-Joe's sandwich cookies years after their tragic disappearance.