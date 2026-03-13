13 Trader Joe's Chocolate Bars To Look Out For On Your Grocery Run

There are so many must-buy items at Trader Joe's — the store offers delicious snacks, easy and tasty frozen meals, and an array of fresh produce. There are also plenty of delectable desserts, including lots of frozen desserts that aren't ice cream and are worth stocking up on. But sometimes we want a very simple, to-the point dessert — like a chocolate candy bar. After all, for many, there is no better dessert than chocolate. Chocolate lovers can rest easy when it comes to shopping at TJ's since there are plenty of chocolate bars to choose from.

Trader Joe's offers quite a large selection of chocolate bars, with plenty of options for both dark and milk chocolate lovers. To give you a taste — no pun intended — of what Trader Joe's has to offer in this category, we have compiled a list of some of the chocolate bars you can look out for during your next weekly grocery trip. There's everything from a classic milk chocolate bar to coffee-infused chocolate to dairy-free chocolate made with oat milk. Peruse this list to see what catches your eye — perhaps you can make a list of a few of these yummy chocolate bars to try throughout the week, then come back and pick a few more for the following week.