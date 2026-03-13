13 Trader Joe's Chocolate Bars To Look Out For On Your Grocery Run
There are so many must-buy items at Trader Joe's — the store offers delicious snacks, easy and tasty frozen meals, and an array of fresh produce. There are also plenty of delectable desserts, including lots of frozen desserts that aren't ice cream and are worth stocking up on. But sometimes we want a very simple, to-the point dessert — like a chocolate candy bar. After all, for many, there is no better dessert than chocolate. Chocolate lovers can rest easy when it comes to shopping at TJ's since there are plenty of chocolate bars to choose from.
Trader Joe's offers quite a large selection of chocolate bars, with plenty of options for both dark and milk chocolate lovers. To give you a taste — no pun intended — of what Trader Joe's has to offer in this category, we have compiled a list of some of the chocolate bars you can look out for during your next weekly grocery trip. There's everything from a classic milk chocolate bar to coffee-infused chocolate to dairy-free chocolate made with oat milk. Peruse this list to see what catches your eye — perhaps you can make a list of a few of these yummy chocolate bars to try throughout the week, then come back and pick a few more for the following week.
Organic Dark Chocolate Bar 73% Cacao
To start with, we have a simple dark chocolate bar, made of 73% cacao — and to learn more about cacao percentages, you can read our complete guide to dark chocolate. According to the Trader Joe's product webpage, this chocolate is made from organically grown cacao beans and other organic ingredients (and, for the record, the ingredient list consists of just organic cocoa mass, organic cane sugar, and organic cocoa butter). This bar is perfect for when you want a few squares of classic, high quality dark chocolate. Or, if you want to add it to a charcuterie board, be sure to read our guide on the best cheeses and pairings for a fancy board.
Buy the organic dark chocolate 73% cacao bar from Trader Joe's for $2.69.
Pound Plus Milk Chocolate Bar
If you want a pound (and a little extra) of chocolate, then look no further than TJ's Pound Plus candy bars, like this milk chocolate option. The Pound Plus chocolate bars are 17.6 ounces each — or, in other words, a full pound and an extra 1.6 ounces of chocolate. This chocolate bar comes from Belgium and is meant to be ultra creamy chocolate.
Buy the Pound Plus milk chocolate bar from Trader Joe's for $7.99.
Single Origin Organic Dark Chocolate with Vanilla Bean
If you think vanilla and chocolate flavors are equally delicious and hate choosing between the two, then this chocolate bar is for you. It is an organic dark chipotle bar that has been infused with vanilla bean. The cocoa and vanilla bean of this single origin bar both come straight from Madagascar (and is made there before being shipped to TJ's locations). Taste-wise, this bar is described as being bittersweet, floral, and delicate. Just note that this is a limited time item, so it may not always be available at your local store — but it's certainly worth keeping an eye out for.
Buy the organic dark chocolate with vanilla bean bar from Trader Joe's for $2.29.
Oat Chocolate Bars
TJ's oat chocolate bars are perfect for anyone who is avoiding dairy but still wants a creamy chocolate bar. These bars are made with 40% cocoa mass, cocoa butter, and cane sugar, along with a combination of rice syrup and ground oats. This treat is also vegan, gluten free, and soy-free. Plus, each container comes with three individually wrapped full oat chocolate bars, so you are certainly getting a lot of bang for your buck.
Buy a package of the oat chocolate bars from Trader Joe's for $2.29.
70% Peruvian Cacao Dark Chocolate Bar
This Peruvian chocolate bar contains just two ingredients: unsweetened chocolate and sugar. The cacao beans are sourced from Peru, then shipped to Italy where a Trader Joe's supplier makes them into a chocolate bar, which has flavor notes that are earthy and a little bit floral. It's also not too sweet, thanks to its cacao percentage of 70%. In other words, it is the kind of treat that just about any dark chocolate lover should have in the house for when that chocolate craving hits.
Buy the 70% Peruvian dark chocolate bar from Trader Joe's for $2.99.
Teensy Candy Bars
If you like fun-size candy bars, then you should grab a bag of Trader Joe's Teensy Candy Bars. Each mini bar is made up of milk chocolate, chopped peanuts, caramel, and nougat. So, it's essentially TJ's version of a Snickers bar. You can keep a bag of these around for when you want just a small treat, or enjoy the full serving size of five candy pieces to satisfy a bigger sweet craving. These are also a good option to add to a dessert charcuterie board, which can be the perfect treat for just about any occasion.
Buy a 7-ounce bag of the Teensy Candy Bars from Trader Joe's for $2.99.
Pound Plus Milk Chocolate Bar with Almonds
If you tried and loved the classic Pound Plus bar, then you need to know that there are other variations of the large chocolate bar — including this milk chocolate bar with almonds. This one may just become your go-to treat, especially if you are someone who loves a nutty crunch in your chocolate. Just like the regular Pound Plus bar, this one is made in Belgium with high-quality chocolate and made to be super creamy.
Buy the Pound Plus milk chocolate bar with almonds from Trader Joe's for $7.99.
Single Origin 72% Cacao Dark Chocolate
Here is another simple yet delicious option: the single origin 72% cacao dark chocolate bar. This bar comes from Casanare, Colombia, where the beans are also harvested. The flavor notes include citrus and berry, with a good amount of sweetness. Each box comes with two individually wrapped chocolate bars. For the perfect after-dinner treat, grab one of these and pair with a glass of wine. Luckily for you, we have a whole guide on the best wines to sip while indulging in dark chocolate.
Buy the single origin 72% cacao dark chocolate bar from Trader Joe's for $2.49.
Dark Chocolate Coffee Buzz Bar
Anyone who loves the combination of chocolate and coffee — such as with a mocha or coffee-infused chocolate desserts — needs to try the Dark Chocolate Coffee Buzz Bar from Trader Joe's. It is made with a combination of roasted cocoa nibs and coffee beans, both of which are sourced from Colombia. With a cacao percentage of about 70%, this bar has just the right amount of sweetness — and just the right amount of coffee flavor. The package comes with four chocolate bars, each of which has the same amount of caffeine as one shot of espresso. It makes for a lovely afternoon treat, right when you need a little burst of energy to get through the rest of the day.
Buy the box of Dark Chocolate Coffee Buzz Bars from Trader Joe's for $2.29.
The Dark Chocolate Lover's Chocolate Bar
For some dark chocolate super fans, a 70% cacao chocolate bar is simply not dark enough. If you fall into this category, then buy one of Trader Joe's Dark Chocolate Lover's Chocolate Bar, which boasts a cacao percentage of 85%. Despite that high percentage, this bar is made to not be overly bitter — it contains natural vanilla flavor to help offset that taste. Instead, the focus is on the fruity notes of the chocolate, which comes from the Tumaco region of Colombia. Grab a bar (or two) for yourself, or buy this bar as a gift for any dark chocolate lovers in your life.
Buy the Dark Chocolate Lover's Chocolate Bar from Trader Joe's for $2.49.
Oat Chocolate Bars with Crispy Rice & Cocoa Nibs
If you tried and loved the classic oat chocolate bars from TJ's, then you need to try this variation, which contains crispy rice and cocoa nibs. These have everything that the regular oat bars do — and are made with the same ingredients (making them also vegan, gluten-free, and soy-free) — but they have a delicious extra crunch to them, thanks to the crispy rice and cocoa nibs. If you are unfamiliar with cocoa nibs, you can read our guide on what exactly cocoa nibs are and how to use them. The bars also have a bit of sea salt for a salty-sweet version of the bar. One package comes with three individually wrapped bars.
Buy the oat chocolate bars with crispy rice and cocoa nibs from Trader Joe's for $2.29.
Milk Chocolate Bar with Corn Flakes
This next one is a fun one: a milk chocolate bar with corn flakes. While it may seem unconventional to add cereal to a chocolate bar, it is actually quite a winning combination. The corn flakes add a satisfying crunch, as well as a bit of saltiness to balance out the sweetness of the milk chocolate. This bar is great for when you want a treat that is a little bit more unique and special than just a straightforward chocolate bar. It also works well as a gift for any chocolate lover in your life, seeing as it is something that they probably don't already have in their kitchen. This is a limited time item, so if you happen to see it on the shelves of your local TJ's, be sure to grab a bar or two.
Buy the milk chocolate bar with corn flakes from Trader Joe's for $3.49.
Pound Plus 72% Cacao Dark Chocolate
Dark chocolate lovers need an extra large candy bar to keep around the house, too, and, luckily, Trader Joe's offers a 72% cacao dark chocolate version of the popular Pound Plus bar. Just like the milk chocolate version, the chocolate comes from a supplier in Antwerp, Belgium. Keep one of these bars around to satisfy a dark chocolate craving. You can break off as many square pieces as you're in the mood for, or use it to make treats like chocolate-covered strawberries or chocolate chunk cookies.
Buy the Pound Plus 72% cacao dark chocolate bar from Trader Joe's for $8.99.