9 Thin-Crust Frozen Pizzas, Ranked Worst To Best

Since its ancient inception, pizza has evolved to become a wide-ranging food category that encompasses countless styles around the globe. One way to categorize pizza in its many forms is by crust thickness. There's the chewy, airy, and blistered crust of a Neopolitan, the buttery, bready thickness of a Chicago deep-dish, and dozens of styles in between. For my money, though, there's nothing like a crispy thin crust. Whether New York, tavern-style, or Roman, these pizzas are easy to eat but difficult to perfect if you're making them from scratch. That's where frozen pizza comes in.

When you're in the mood for a crispy pizza but don't want to cook or wait for delivery, frozen thin-crust pizzas can be ready in a flash, and they'll run you a fraction of the cost and effort of those others. In an effort to discern which store-bought frozen thin-crust pizzas are the best, I gathered eight common brands — all pepperoni — and tested them against one another. Crust was key in determining the winner, but I also took into account the pizza as a whole, including sauce and toppings. Read on to find out how they ranked, from worst to best.