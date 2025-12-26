10 Iconic Foods That Were Invented In California

If you haven't seen a Hangtown fry on a menu in a minute, we wouldn't be surprised. One of those regional dishes you may not have heard of, it's a mash-up of eggs, bacon, cheese, and (wait for it) brown oysters, all combined together into an omelet and then piled onto a plate. It's a little strange by today's standards, but back in the Gold Rush era, it was a lot more common. The Hangtown fry was an indulgence for newly rich gold miners who had based themselves in or around Hangtown, now known as Placerville, California. Although the sound of its name suggests that it'd be a good hangover cure, it wasn't strictly invented as such — but regardless, some people still praise its ability to clear your head after a big night.

As you might expect from a dish invented in the 1800s, the origins of the Hangtown fry aren't entirely clear. The various stories of how it was invented are fun, though. One legend goes that it was created after a wealthy prospector asked the chef at the El Dorado Hotel to make him the most expensive thing on the menu. Others point towards a meal made by a miner who was trying to cook in the dark, or the last request of a miner sentenced to be hanged. No matter the origin, it's certainly unique.