The Frozen Pepperoni Pizza That's A Total Waste Of Time And Energy

A frozen pizza can really come in handy. If you find yourself craving pizza, but you don't want to either order one or make a pizza from scratch, then this freezer staple is there to save the day. But some are better than others, which is why we ranked nine frozen pepperoni pizzas to help you choose between the vast array of choices. Looking at our ranking, it's clear that there's one brand that you should be avoiding — we placed the Market Pantry Pepperoni Thin Crust Pizza in last place.

To make this ranking, our tester considered flavor, texture, balance, and seasoning, as well as value and how well the pizza held up to its instructions. All that being said, the Market Pantry option (which is Target's store brand) just didn't really live up to any of these considerations. This pizza got off to a bad start, as the edges were burnt despite the tester following the box's instructions, making it "unpleasant" to eat. Further, the pizza had a dry taste, and both the cheese and sauce were unevenly distributed across the pizza.

As for the redeeming qualities, the tester noted that the pepperoni had a nice flavor, as did the sauce, and that it was the cheapest pizza on the list, so it was budget-friendly. However, the few good qualities were unable to save this pizza from its last-place ranking, according to our tester. But what do shoppers think of it?