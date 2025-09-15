The Frozen Pepperoni Pizza That's A Total Waste Of Time And Energy
A frozen pizza can really come in handy. If you find yourself craving pizza, but you don't want to either order one or make a pizza from scratch, then this freezer staple is there to save the day. But some are better than others, which is why we ranked nine frozen pepperoni pizzas to help you choose between the vast array of choices. Looking at our ranking, it's clear that there's one brand that you should be avoiding — we placed the Market Pantry Pepperoni Thin Crust Pizza in last place.
To make this ranking, our tester considered flavor, texture, balance, and seasoning, as well as value and how well the pizza held up to its instructions. All that being said, the Market Pantry option (which is Target's store brand) just didn't really live up to any of these considerations. This pizza got off to a bad start, as the edges were burnt despite the tester following the box's instructions, making it "unpleasant" to eat. Further, the pizza had a dry taste, and both the cheese and sauce were unevenly distributed across the pizza.
As for the redeeming qualities, the tester noted that the pepperoni had a nice flavor, as did the sauce, and that it was the cheapest pizza on the list, so it was budget-friendly. However, the few good qualities were unable to save this pizza from its last-place ranking, according to our tester. But what do shoppers think of it?
Shoppers have mixed feelings about Market Pantry's pepperoni thin crust pizza
Many shoppers have left reviews of the pizza on the product page on Target's website, resulting in an overall average rating of 4.1 out of 5 stars. There are even quite a lot of purely positive reviews from shoppers. One person wrote, "It has just the right amount of cheese, sauce, & pepperoni ... comes out yummy and bubbling every time." Another person complimented the amount of pepperonis on the pizza, while someone else even called it "the best pizza."
However, there were also plenty of bad reviews. One shopper proclaimed it "the worst pizza of my life." Someone else encouraged everyone to "avoid" this pizza, while another reviewer said they would give it zero stars if they could. Another reviewer revealed that they spat out the bite they took, then threw out the whole pizza.
There are some reviews that fall somewhere in the middle. A few shoppers have declared that the pizza is as good as its price. One person noted that it "gets the job done if you're hungry." All in all, we don't think that this pizza is worth your time, but you may want to see for yourself, especially if you frequently shop at Target and are on the lookout for budget grocery items. It may be even salvageable if you try one of the ways to upgrade frozen pizza, such as adding extra seasoning or flavored oils. However, make sure to also try the option that we ranked in first place: Trader Joe's Uncured Pepperoni Pizza.