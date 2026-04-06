Getting McDonald's Delivered? Here's How To Avoid That Small Order Fee

Fast food is a cornerstone of the nation's dining landscape, originally built on speed and convenience, and modernized by delivery services. But when it comes to McDonald's, ordering delivery with the chain's app may incur a "small order fee" — an extra charge between $2 and $3.50 for any order totaling less than $10, though depending on location, that threshold may be as high as $15.

Unfortunately, there aren't many ways around this. McDonald's is not known to run any promotions waiving the fee, and the only way to avoid it on the chain's branded McDelivery is to simply order more food. But what about third-party delivery apps?

As tested in upper Manhattan, the small order fee does not exist when ordering McDonald's on Uber Eats or DoorDash — an interesting exception, given that McDelivery is actually done by contractors for both of these apps. However, third-party delivery apps have their own opaque fees, which make the subtotal similarly prohibitive for delivering just a cheeseburger.