Fast Food Chains Always Trick You Into Spending More. Here's How

Fast food restaurants are always there when you need a quick fix for your hunger, but making and serving food is not the only thing that's fast about these establishments. You can also guarantee they're always trying to make a quick buck. Even though most consumers head to their favorite fast food chain with the intention of getting a quick and cheap meal, the chains themselves are constantly scheming up new ways to make more money from their customers.

But how do they do it? Fast food chains use everything from marketing tactics to pricing tricks to get you to order more of their most popular fast food items, all disguised under the illusion of saving money. And it's clearly working, since in 2023, Americans spent most of their allocated food budgets to eating out, 58.5% to be exact, according to the USDA. Furthermore, if you look at the percentage of Americans' spending when dining out, fast food chains take almost 60%of that business, as found in a study conducted by US Foods. Let's dive into exactly how fast food chains keep you coming back for — and spending — more, so you can keep an eye out for these typical tricks the next time you head to the drive-thru.