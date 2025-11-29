This 3-Ingredient No-Bake Dessert Dip Captures Cake Batter Bliss

If you want guests to crowd around your treat table at your next party, we have a suggestion. If you want a sweet treat that replicates the sensation of eating delicious cake batter, then this Three-Ingredient cake dip is for you. It's perfect to dip pretzels, graham crackers, Nilla Wafers, and Oreos in. Really, there's not much we wouldn't dip in this.

It starts with a boxed cake mix. Make sure you get one that has been heat-treated to ensure any harmful bacteria have been killed. Raw flour is dangerous to consume, so if you're unsure about the mix, it's best to heat-treat it yourself. Simply set the oven to 350 degrees Fahrenheit, spread the mix on a pan, and set it in the oven for 5 minutes. It will be safe to consume once the flour reaches 160 degrees Fahrenheit. Then combine the mix with yogurt and whipped cream, and it's done! If you want to avoid any potential issues from the flour, try this recipe for a sweet fruit dip using only sour cream, sugar, and vanilla.