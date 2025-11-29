This 3-Ingredient No-Bake Dessert Dip Captures Cake Batter Bliss
If you want guests to crowd around your treat table at your next party, we have a suggestion. If you want a sweet treat that replicates the sensation of eating delicious cake batter, then this Three-Ingredient cake dip is for you. It's perfect to dip pretzels, graham crackers, Nilla Wafers, and Oreos in. Really, there's not much we wouldn't dip in this.
It starts with a boxed cake mix. Make sure you get one that has been heat-treated to ensure any harmful bacteria have been killed. Raw flour is dangerous to consume, so if you're unsure about the mix, it's best to heat-treat it yourself. Simply set the oven to 350 degrees Fahrenheit, spread the mix on a pan, and set it in the oven for 5 minutes. It will be safe to consume once the flour reaches 160 degrees Fahrenheit. Then combine the mix with yogurt and whipped cream, and it's done! If you want to avoid any potential issues from the flour, try this recipe for a sweet fruit dip using only sour cream, sugar, and vanilla.
Delicious favor combinations
You can use any flavor of cake mix for this recipe. Funfetti is a classic version. You can use a funfetti mix or just add sprinkles to a vanilla. Chocolate cake dip is another obvious choice, but let's see if we can push this recipe further.
If you have graham crackers, why not make a s'mores cake batter dip? Take a chocolate cake dip and add a layer of marshmallow fluff. You could also add marshmallows on the side to dip with the graham cracker.
A natural pairing for the chocolate cake batter dip is peanut butter. Make a peanut butter dip with yogurt, peanut butter, and a sweetener. You can swirl the dip in, or dot the top of the chocolate with peanut butter. Or add the dips to the bowl in layers. Any way would be delicious.
Vanilla cakes go well with fruit spreads. Swirl in a berry jam to add some fun, fruity flavors. Or use a lemon curd to add brightness. There are so many places to take this recipe! Whatever your favorite cake is, it would surely taste delicious as a dip.