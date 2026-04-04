4 Seasonings From Costco To Stock Up On And 3 To Avoid
It's always tempting to go overboard at Costco. The warehouse store's bulk offerings at low prices are so tantalizing that the deals often seem too good to pass up, whether you're exploring Costco for the first time or you're a seasoned veteran there. Sometimes, though, there are certain items you may not want to have too much of, and one of those categories that deserves some caution is seasonings.
Any avid cook knows that herbs, spices, and other seasonings can be wallet-breakers, so it may seem like the best option to get everything you need for a bargain at Costco. That's true for some items of this ilk, but not for everything. After all, no one wants to be stuck with vats of herbs and spices that have lost their flavor, and if you need to replace them when that happens, you're not really saving much money after all. Still, there are a lot of great deals on spices and seasonings at Costco that shoppers should feel confident putting in their carts.
Buy: Kirkland Signature Crushed Red Pepper
Crushed red pepper is one of those pantry staples that you can use in just about every recipe. A small amount can add just the right pop of warm flavor, or you can dial up the heat by throwing it into your food with abandon. If you often fall into the latter category, Kirkland Signature's crushed red pepper is definitely worth a buy. It comes in a 10-ounce container that'll cost you the same as many other brands' much smaller sizes, and Costco's customers are overwhelmingly impressed with its flavor, according to their ratings and reviews.
If stored properly (away from moisture, at a stable low temperature, and in a sealed container), crushed red pepper flakes can remain potent for up to three years. That means even if you're not a constant heat-seeker, you should still be able to comfortably use up 10 ounces in that time. Because Costco's brand is so inexpensive, you may also be encouraged to experiment with it more. Sure, everyone sprinkles it on pizza, but why not add some crushed red pepper to your macaroni and cheese?
Avoid: Kirkland Signature Ground Black Pepper
While black pepper is in just about everyone's pantry, not everyone considers the nuances regarding its optimal use. The pre-ground black pepper dust that many people keep in their tabletop shakers has an incredibly limited lifespan, during which it will be at its hottest and most flavorful, and keep in mind that includes how long it's been sitting around in warehouses and on store shelves before you purchase and bring it home. After four months, maybe six if you're lucky, the potency of that ground pepper will start to fade. That's why it's inadvisable for most people to grab Kirkland Signature's 12-ounce container at Costco.
If you're cooking professionally, or just preparing a ton of food for a large group, this might be a smart buy. Most home cooks, though, won't go through this amount of pepper before it begins to degrade in quality. Whole peppercorns last much longer — several years, in fact, when stored correctly — and grinding them as needed will give you a much more intense, fresh peppery flavor. That's because grinding releases compounds and oils, creating strong aromas and flavors which then dissipate after a short while. To get the most out of your black pepper, stay away from the pre-ground bulk stuff.
Buy: Old Bay
It's true that ground spices fade quickly, so it's not wise to buy them in large quantities, and that might make this recommendation seem pretty hypocritical. However, there are several reasons that buying a 24-ounce container of Old Bay seasoning from Costco is good, actually, and why you might want to scoop it up at the bulk store's low price, even if it means having a massive heap of it on hand.
Old Bay is an incredibly versatile spice blend. Its warming combination of red and black pepper, paprika, and other secret spices, along with the cooling herbal touch of celery salt, can amp up the flavor of just about any meat, fish, vegetable, or snack, not to mention how well it can be used in beverages like a bloody mary. Old Bay can take the place of plain old salt and pepper in nearly every meal, so you may find yourself going through it quicker than you think. Its main claim to fame, though, is its use in a classic seafood boil, and if you're using it this way, more is more. McCormick, the makers of Old Bay, recommend half a cup of the seasoning per gallon of water, so this container holds about six average-sized boils' worth. Now, a low country boil is typically not an everyday meal, but throw a few of them together, and you'll get through this vat of Old Bay in no time.
Avoid: Kirkland Signature Minced California Garlic
There's no denying that if you cook a lot, prepping garlic can be a huge pain. You may see this gargantuan jar of Kirkland Signature minced California garlic and become filled with temptation — just think of all the time you'll save instead of peeling and chopping each clove yourself. Before you put this in your cart, however, just know that there's a price to pay for convenience. Similarly to how aromatic and flavor compounds are released when whole spices are ground, garlic's flavor comes from the chopping process, as its oils are released. Unfortunately, you can't bottle that intensity. Jarred garlic is always going to be less flavorful than its fresh counterpart.
Costco's minced garlic is packed in water, which dilutes the garlic's flavor even further. You'll likely need to add way more of it to get the same effect as fresh, which will make it a challenge to cook with if you follow recipes to the letter. Many Costco customers report online that it also has an off-putting sour flavor, which is likely due to the presence of citric acid. Another thing to keep in mind is the shelf life of minced garlic once the jar is opened — you may only have a few good months before it either spoils or loses its flavor.
Buy: Tajin
Like Old Bay, Tajin is a proprietary spice blend that has about a million possible uses. What makes this an even better Costco purchase is that the store sells it as a two-pack, with 14 ounces in each bottle. That means that while you're liberally shaking Tajin on everything in your kitchen from one bottle, the other one is sealed, keeping it fresher longer. While it is a ground spice blend and won't stay strong forever, the two-pack and its versatility make it a worthwhile Costco purchase.
As for what you should sprinkle Tajin on, the possibilities are pretty much endless. Its combination of mild chile heat, bright lime, and saltiness is incredible on fresh fruit. Tajin makes a great seasoning for popcorn and French fries, mixed into eggs, added to avocado, and used to spice up any protein, from shrimp to steak to tofu. With all of these possibilities, you should have no trouble getting through this two-pack one bottle at a time, while its flavors are still potent and punchy.
Avoid: McCormick Ground Cumin
Cumin, an ancient spice made from the seeds of a plant in the same family as parsley, is a staple in so many worldwide cuisines. It's always a great spice to have on hand, particularly if you're an adventurous cook who travels the globe through your food. Costco sells McCormick brand ground cumin in a 14-ounce container, which may seem tempting. Keep in mind, though, cumin's signature warm, earthy fragrance starts to deteriorate the moment the seeds are ground. In as little as four months, you could be left with a container of bland, muted dust.
If you've only ever cooked with ground cumin, you may be surprised to know that the difference between ground cumin and whole cumin seeds is enormous. Whole seeds will also last a long time if stored properly — substantially longer than the ground stuff. Because the flavor from whole cumin seeds is so much more intensely pronounced, you won't need to use as much, so buying a massive container of the less flavorful ground version seems like even less of a good deal.
Buy: Maldon Sea Salt Flakes
Of all the seasonings that Costco offers in bulk, your safest bet is going to be any kind of salt. Unlike spices and herbs, pure salt doesn't deteriorate over time. As long as you keep it away from moisture or impurities, it'll last indefinitely. Costco sells a lot of types of salt, including a few different Kirkland Signature varieties that are excellent deals, but perhaps the most exciting and best bang-for-your-buck is the 20-ounce tub of Maldon sea salt flakes.
Using flake salt as a finishing touch is an easy but impressive way to elevate your cooking. Generally, fancy finishing salts can be prohibitively expensive, which makes this bucket — which, astoundingly, sells for less than $10 — an absolute steal. These beautiful crystals add a clean, subtle, salty crunch to everything from cookies to filet mignon. Maldon salt also happens to be one of Jamie Oliver's favorite products. There's no cheaper, easier way to make yourself feel like a gourmet chef than to start regularly using Maldon sea salt flakes from Costco in your cooking.
Methodology
To compile this list, we took a look at various Costco inventories across the country, to see which spices and seasonings are the most widely available. We also consulted various online publications, reviews, and user forums, to get an idea of Costco shoppers' opinions on these items. Also taken into account were basic culinary principles regarding the use of spices and seasonings. All of this led to our recommendations on which to buy and which to skip.