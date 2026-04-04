4 Seasonings From Costco To Stock Up On And 3 To Avoid

It's always tempting to go overboard at Costco. The warehouse store's bulk offerings at low prices are so tantalizing that the deals often seem too good to pass up, whether you're exploring Costco for the first time or you're a seasoned veteran there. Sometimes, though, there are certain items you may not want to have too much of, and one of those categories that deserves some caution is seasonings.

Any avid cook knows that herbs, spices, and other seasonings can be wallet-breakers, so it may seem like the best option to get everything you need for a bargain at Costco. That's true for some items of this ilk, but not for everything. After all, no one wants to be stuck with vats of herbs and spices that have lost their flavor, and if you need to replace them when that happens, you're not really saving much money after all. Still, there are a lot of great deals on spices and seasonings at Costco that shoppers should feel confident putting in their carts.